Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
Showers linger Friday and colder into the weekend
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather continues for the end of the workweek. When will we see sunshine again? Details below:. Occasional rain for the evening and overnight. No hydro concerns, but ponding of water on the roads possible with any downpour. Rain mixing with and turning to snowfall in northwestern portions of Steuben County as temperatures drop following a cold front into the predawn hours.
How much daylight increases by each day until the summer solstice
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year with the least amount of daylight. Now weeks after, the amount of daylight is increasing, but how much is it increasing by? It is generally location specific, but for the Elmira area, the shortest day of the year is approximately 9 hours […]
WETM
18 Sports Blitz Part 2
Highlights & scores from around the Twin Tiers. Highlights & scores from around the Twin Tiers. Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation. Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD. Six Elmira police officers were promoted at City Hall Friday,...
WETM
Gas Leak in an Elmira Home
Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation. Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation. Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD. Six Elmira police officers were promoted at City...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing around 150 locations and cutting staff by twenty percent. Officials made the announcement Tuesday as the company tries to regain its footing after a year of substantially declining sales. They’ll continue to shift back towards primarily pushing national brands. Eight locations in New York are set to close, including the Ithaca store located at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway.
WETM
Watkins Glen, Mansfield get millions for water system improvements
Watkins Glen, Mansfield get millions for water system improvements. Watkins Glen, Mansfield get millions for water system …. Watkins Glen, Mansfield get millions for water system improvements. Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD. Six Elmira police officers were promoted at City Hall Friday, including the first woman to be elevated...
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes
Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
Police looking for Fenton motorcycle thief
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe stole a motorcycle from a Town of Fenton business.
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties
A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
PSP: Boat, trailer & cuckoo clock stolen in Bradford County
WINDHAM TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County are asking for information on the theft of a boat, its trailer, and a clock worth several hundred dollars. Pennsylvania State Police responded to Windham Township on January 10 for the report of the theft. According to the police report, a man from Vestal and a […]
Binghamton woman wanted for robbery, bail jumping
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Thursday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Scores from Thursday's Section IV Basketball Action.
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
Comments / 0