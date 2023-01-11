ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

Showers linger Friday and colder into the weekend

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather continues for the end of the workweek. When will we see sunshine again? Details below:. Occasional rain for the evening and overnight. No hydro concerns, but ponding of water on the roads possible with any downpour. Rain mixing with and turning to snowfall in northwestern portions of Steuben County as temperatures drop following a cold front into the predawn hours.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM

ELMIRA, NY
WETM

ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Bed Bath & Beyond to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bed, Bath, and Beyond is closing around 150 locations and cutting staff by twenty percent. Officials made the announcement Tuesday as the company tries to regain its footing after a year of substantially declining sales. They’ll continue to shift back towards primarily pushing national brands. Eight locations in New York are set to close, including the Ithaca store located at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes

Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library

ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties

A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
JOHNSON CITY, NY

