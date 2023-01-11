Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
After MedCare cuts ties, Pike Co. signs ambulance coverage with new provider, announces fall levy
WAVERLY, Ohio — After a rocky few months of figuring out how the county would cover emergency medical runs, the Pike County Commissioners announced on Thursday they had found a solution, which includes a levy. The issue came after the county and current ambulance provider MedCare failed to come...
Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Couple Welcome First Berger Baby of 2023
On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Brittany gave birth to their daughter who weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at 2:13...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision in southern Ohio
WASHINGTON TWP., Brown County — A 61-year-old Amelia man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 32 in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at Georgetown reported. Claude Wright was headed north on Stieman Road in a...
Ohio woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
Woman rescued from Newark house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Pedestrian Hit on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on US-23 around 7 15 pm. According to early reports, the pedestrian was hit on US-23 southbound in the area of Sperry road across from Rural King. She said that the man was conscious and had a dog that was hit also.
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Record-Herald
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters save Circleville restaurant from flames
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were able to save Captain D’s, a local Circleville restaurant after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the ceiling. According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, upon arrival crews found smoke...
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple crashes reported across Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Oho — Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while driving this evening as multiple crashes have been reported across the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has confirmed that roads are beginning to get slick in certain areas, with Fayette County being particularly affected. At...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Ohio AG requests temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Dollar General stores are continuing to charge higher-than-advertised prices. Yost returned to Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to request a temporary restraining order against the Tennessee-based retailer. Yost initially filed a lawsuit against the company in November...
Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
