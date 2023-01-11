ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Couple Welcome First Berger Baby of 2023

On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Brittany gave birth to their daughter who weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at 2:13...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman rescued from Newark house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Pedestrian Hit on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway County – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on US-23 around 7 15 pm. According to early reports, the pedestrian was hit on US-23 southbound in the area of Sperry road across from Rural King. She said that the man was conscious and had a dog that was hit also.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes

CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters save Circleville restaurant from flames

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters were able to save Captain D’s, a local Circleville restaurant after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon. A 9-1-1 call came into dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the ceiling. According to the Pickaway Township Fire Department, upon arrival crews found smoke...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple crashes reported across Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Oho — Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while driving this evening as multiple crashes have been reported across the region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has confirmed that roads are beginning to get slick in certain areas, with Fayette County being particularly affected. At...
hot1079fortwayne.com

Ohio AG requests temporary restraining order against Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Dollar General stores are continuing to charge higher-than-advertised prices. Yost returned to Butler County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday to request a temporary restraining order against the Tennessee-based retailer. Yost initially filed a lawsuit against the company in November...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police seek 7 of 18 suspects indicted on Scioto County, Ohio, drug charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Eighteen people have been indicted by a special grand jury on charges following an investigation that dismantled a drug trafficking organization in Scioto County, Ohio. Seven of those individuals are still being sought by authorities. According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the indictments […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy