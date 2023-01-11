Read full article on original website
Author of ‘The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux’ speaks on inspiration for book
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and the festivities go beyond the parties and parades. Children’s book author Lindsay “Bones” Cordero sat down with KSLA News 12 on Friday, Jan. 13 to talk about her newest book, “The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.”
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Police foot chase causes Texarkana school to lockdown. A police foot chase...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Furry Friends Friday: Nola and Bourbon let the good times roll with KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings two adorable Louisiana puppers to meet KSLA’s Biskie Duncan and Meteorologist Matt Jones. On Jan, 13, little girl Nola and her brother Bourbon visit KSLA’s Cafe and bring the good times with them. Both pups are looking for a new home to bring joy to.
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
Is In-N-Out Burger Coming to Shreveport Next?
We all got so excited last week about the BUC-EE’s coming to Louisiana, even if it’s in Ruston and not Shreveport — you can imagine how excited I was to see the headline of the first In-N-Out Burger east of Texas to open!!. While it is true,...
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
Multi-Parish pursuit involving dog, stolen motorcycle ends with 2 in custody
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputies arrested a man and woman who fled carrying a dog after they allegedly stole a motorcycle. On Jan. 14, around 4:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were notified of a vehicle chase entering Caddo Parish from Desoto Parish on I-49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. At the time CPSO did not engage in the chase, accordingly, for safety reasons.
Sunny Saturday and warmer Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another beautiful day is in our midst with highs in the upper-50s expected for your Saturday. Nothing to get in the way of any Mardi gras parades that will be happening in the ArkLaTex this weekend. Lows tonight will drop to the 30s again and we will see cloud cover increase as we head into the overnight hours.
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
Passport Department opens in Bossier Parish
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new location for area residents to secure and renew their passports will open Monday in Bossier Parish. The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court’s office announced the grand opening of its new Passport Department at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. On-site passport photographs, certified copies of Louisiana-issued birth certificates, and other civil documents needed in the passport application process will also be available.
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in the area. This week, a self-taught local baker debuts her new and improved king cake recipe.
Here is Why You Need to Leave Shreveport for the Weekend
Do You Feel Your Anxiety and Workload Taking Over Your Life?. For me, it feels like work has doubled. I look forward to vacation more than ever before. I only take one big vacation a year, and that leaves me with not much to look forward to. Why not put some effort into planning a getaway vacation?
Sunglasses and jackets needed today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we head into the afternoon, expect tons of sunshine but that won’t help us warm very much with highs only reaching the mid 50s. It won’t be as windy as yesterday but still breezy with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph and this will make it feel even cooler at times.
