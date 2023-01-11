ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All flights grounded nationwide, FAA issue reported

By Julia Marshall
 3 days ago
A stop has been ordered for all flights nationwide due to an FAA computer outage. Mitchell International confirmed the news, saying all flights from Milwaukee, Chicago, and airports nationwide will be affected.

Mitchell International Airport said the system that is down provides information to pilots. Because this communication system is down, pilots can't get the information they need to take off.

A spokesman at the airport said any planes currently in the air will be able to land, but no additional flights will be taking off.

TMJ4 News has a crew at the airport to get updates. Right now all they are seeing is a long line at security.

It's unclear how long this stop will be in place. In a tweet Wednesday morning, the FAA said it's working to restore the system and will provide frequent updates.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

