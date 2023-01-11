Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Fox 59
Quiet weather through the weekend; rain returns Monday
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking seasonal highs and some sunshine this weekend. Quiet weather through the weekend; rain returns Monday. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking seasonal highs and some sunshine this weekend. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting...
Fox 59
Tracking rain, storms and snow showers; Active next 36 hours!
Rain and fog are creating issues this morning statewide! Fog is quite thick, under a 1/2 mile in many locations with some school delays likely through the mid-morning. Extra time needed out the door! Rain and storms are inbound to Indianapolis before 6 a.m. with a few storms around, bringing heavier rain and thunder. This could easily put down a quick 1/2″ of rain by 11 a.m.
Fox 59
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Indy trash pickup is on new schedule
Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Circle City Curling Club
It's one of the most popular sports in Canada and it's growing in popularity across the U.S. Sherman went to Anderson to learn more about curling. It's one of the most popular sports in Canada and it's growing in popularity across the U.S. Sherman went to Anderson to learn more about curling.
Fox 59
Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: Franklin's Dylan Beverly
Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs' 30-29 win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament semifinals. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
Fox 59
Report: Electronic Strike Zone to be Used by All 30 Triple A Teams
Fox 59
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning...
indyschild.com
Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis
Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
Fox 59
‘More Than Table-Slamming’: The Softer Side of the Bills Mafia
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
cbs4indy.com
Unattended candle sparked fire that destroyed family home
INDIANAPOLIS — A candle that someone left unattended is behind a fire that injured two people and destroyed a home Friday. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:25 Friday morning in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue. When crews arrived they found a heavy blaze and excessive clutter that made work difficult.
Fox 59
Dawg Dynasty
wrtv.com
Swensons preparing to open in Avon, looking to hire 40+ employees
AVON — Get your cars and appetite ready — an Ohio-based drive in restaurant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Indiana. Swensons Drive-In is scheduled to open in early February in front of Costco, just off Rockville Road. The exact address is 8894 US Highway 36,...
