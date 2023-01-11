Read full article on original website
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
AOL Corp
Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?
America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
Pete Buttigieg Relentlessly Mocked After FAA Outage Grounds All Flights
Flights are gradually resuming after the ground stop was lifted Wednesday morning, and some on Twitter are placing the blame for the snafu on Buttigieg.
FAA system outage: What airlines are doing for passengers
Major U.S. carriers including United, Delta and Southwest Airlines, have promised to help passengers rebook for free if they were impacted by the FAA's system-wide outage.
Bay News 9
More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage
Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
Biden orders Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to conduct FULL probe into nationwide flight grounding
Biden told reporters early on Wednesday that he's already been in contact with Buttigieg. 'I told them to report directly to me when they find out,' the president said.
What is the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM)? The system behind the chaotic outage that grounded flights all across the U.S.
President Joe Biden had been briefed on the FAA’s system outage, and says there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
NEW YORK — (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9...
BBC
Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue
Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
NOTAM is critical part of air travel
Wednesday morning delays and cancellations started building up at airports across the country after a computer issue led to a nationwide ground stop.
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following massive outage, chaos
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held Wednesday morning amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. The massive ground stop was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but airports still faced a backlog of thousands of flights that had accumulated over hours […]
Flights grounded nationwide after key FAA computer system fails
The system communicates warnings of flight hazards to pilots and airports in real time; authorities say there's no evidence of a cyberattack.
FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.
UPDATE: FAA Lifts US Domestic Flight Departure Groundstop
The FAA lifted its order for airlines to pause all domestic departures just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with the restoration of its Notice to Air Missions system. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" following the overnight outage, the FAA said in a tweet. The order...
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
