ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ILLINOIS STATE
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com

Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise

WAFD - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year jump of 63.4%. Results were primarily supported by robust loan balances and an increase in net interest income (NII)....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Zacks.com

Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?

ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com

3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023

The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com

2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023

The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com

Delta (DAL) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

DAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. DAL reported earnings of 22 cents per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
Zacks.com

5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio

Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Zacks.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Q4 Earnings Top on NII, High Credit Costs Ail

JPM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11. The results excluded gains from the sale of Visa B shares and net investment securities losses in the Corporate segment. Our estimate for earnings was $2.98 per share. Despite reporting...
Zacks.com

QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails

QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com

A Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet in 2023

IWD - Free Report) , which targets the value segment, has risen 2.8% in the initial days of 2023 compared with a gain of 1.6% for its growth counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) . While there are many options available in this space, investors...
Zacks.com

Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues

INGN - Free Report) recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report,...
Zacks.com

Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?

EEFT - Free Report) shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Zacks.com

Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Zacks.com

Shaw Communications (SJR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

SJR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Total revenues came in at $1.016 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.14%. In domestic currency, SJR reported earnings of C$0.34 per share, down 12.8%...
Zacks.com

Can Commercial Metals (CMC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

CMC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this manufacturer and...
Zacks.com

Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?

APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now

CSL - Free Report) is benefitting from its global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions despite the persistent raw material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints. CSL’s Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment is gaining from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy