Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise
WAFD - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year jump of 63.4%. Results were primarily supported by robust loan balances and an increase in net interest income (NII)....
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com
Delta (DAL) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
DAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. DAL reported earnings of 22 cents per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Zacks.com
JPMorgan (JPM) Q4 Earnings Top on NII, High Credit Costs Ail
JPM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11. The results excluded gains from the sale of Visa B shares and net investment securities losses in the Corporate segment. Our estimate for earnings was $2.98 per share. Despite reporting...
Zacks.com
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
A Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet in 2023
IWD - Free Report) , which targets the value segment, has risen 2.8% in the initial days of 2023 compared with a gain of 1.6% for its growth counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) . While there are many options available in this space, investors...
Zacks.com
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
INGN - Free Report) recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report,...
Zacks.com
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
EEFT - Free Report) shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Shaw Communications (SJR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SJR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Total revenues came in at $1.016 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.14%. In domestic currency, SJR reported earnings of C$0.34 per share, down 12.8%...
Zacks.com
Can Commercial Metals (CMC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CMC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this manufacturer and...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now
CSL - Free Report) is benefitting from its global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions despite the persistent raw material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints. CSL’s Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment is gaining from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Here is What You Need to Know
AAL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest airline have returned +30.2%,...
