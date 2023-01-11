Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
msn.com
Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows
After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
William Blair Manager Likes Nike, Other Quality Growth Stocks
Among large-cap growth stock funds ranked by Morningstar, Blair's ranks in the 13th percentile for the past five years.
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
ETFs to Buy as Copper Price Rises
Copper has been regaining momentum fueled by hopes of a rebound in demand from China and weakness in U.S. dollar. The red metal rallied 8% in the initial days of 2023 after a 14% decline in 2022 and surged past $9,000 per metric ton for the first time since June 2022. In fact, copper has gained more than 20% from its low last year.
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed at $19.33, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 6.04% over the past...
Gold Steady After Hitting 8-Month High Ahead Of Inflation Data: What Traders Expect From Fed In Feb
Ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which could drive the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, gold prices held steady after hitting an eight-month peak on Wednesday. Spot gold was steady at $1,883.95 per ounce at the time of writing. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM has gained...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)?
KBWD - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
IYJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies jump after U.S. inflation cools further
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies jumped on Thursday and stocks erased losses to continue a winning streak as data showing easing inflation strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve would switch to smaller rate hikes. A U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time...
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com
A Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet in 2023
IWD - Free Report) , which targets the value segment, has risen 2.8% in the initial days of 2023 compared with a gain of 1.6% for its growth counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) . While there are many options available in this space, investors...
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
