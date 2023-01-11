Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Supervisors to Consider Increasing Water and Sewer Rates
Pending Board of Supervisors approval, Pittsylvania County is planning to increase water and sewer rates for the first time since 2013. These mostly minor increases will help Pittsylvania County Public Works maintain adequate financial reserves. Pittsylvania County Public Works provides varying rates for water and sewer service in different areas...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation and ending of pandemic relief brings concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WSET
Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
wakg.com
Danville Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for White Mill Project: ‘Dan River Falls’
The City of Danville and The Alexander Company held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the White Mill’s exciting progress at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. During the ceremony, Mayor Alonzo Jones unveiled the new name for the building “Dan River Falls.”. “As a nod...
WDBJ7.com
United Way of Henry County & Martinsville to raise $530,000 to fund community projects
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is close to reaching its 2022-2023 campaign goal. United Way began its campaign in September to raise money for education, financial stability, and healthcare in the community. It has already raised 91% of its $530,000 goal. “Everyone at United...
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Evacuation Reunification Workshop for Local Schools
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office hosted a joint workshop with the Pittsylvania County Public Schools and surrounding jurisdictions. This workshop focused on the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. Reunification is the term used to describe what happens when a district needs to evacuate a building and students need to reconnect with parents safely.
btw21.com
Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local to open art-themed AirBnb downtown featuring unique artwork and animal sculptures
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A once abandoned, crumbling building on Craighead Street is on its way to becoming a state-of-the-art AirBnb. VANTAGE Art Flats will include 9 apartment-style rooms, an art studio, and a seven-foot-tall elephant statue to welcome guests. Rick Barker Properties bought the 500 block of Craighead Street...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
wakg.com
City of Danville Announces Holiday Hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Municipal building and all other city of Danville government offices will be close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The public library and courthouse will also be closed. Danville Transit will also not be running. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly...
WSET
God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
hotelnewsresource.com
Rook at South Boston Hotel to Open Summer 2024 in South Boston, Virginia As Part of the Ascend Hotel Collection
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has finalized an agreement with The Brittano Group, Inc. to develop a new member of the Ascend Hotel Collection in South Boston, Virginia: The Rook Hotels. This agreement marks the first Ascend hotel awarded through the company's emerging markets franchise development program in 2022, as Choice advances its longstanding commitment to increase diversity across the hospitality industry.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
