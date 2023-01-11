ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville

A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Evacuation Reunification Workshop for Local Schools

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office hosted a joint workshop with the Pittsylvania County Public Schools and surrounding jurisdictions. This workshop focused on the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. Reunification is the term used to describe what happens when a district needs to evacuate a building and students need to reconnect with parents safely.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
btw21.com

Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount

The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
DANVILLE, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Rook at South Boston Hotel to Open Summer 2024 in South Boston, Virginia As Part of the Ascend Hotel Collection

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has finalized an agreement with The Brittano Group, Inc. to develop a new member of the Ascend Hotel Collection in South Boston, Virginia: The Rook Hotels. This agreement marks the first Ascend hotel awarded through the company's emerging markets franchise development program in 2022, as Choice advances its longstanding commitment to increase diversity across the hospitality industry.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

