Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed back-to-back wins in Wengen on Saturday, beating Swiss Marco Odermatt in the men's World Cup downhill a day after winning the super-G. Kilde, also a winner in the downhill at the Swiss resort last year, stormed down the Lauberhorn piste to finish 0.88sec ahead of overall World Cup leader Odermatt.

3 HOURS AGO