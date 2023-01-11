FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday that it experienced a computer failure that impacted flights nationwide for several hours.
The air traffic services were offline from around 12 a.m. until 9 a.m.
The issue with the agency's Notice to Air Missions system, which is responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots, prompted the grounding of flights across the country for approximately two hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA tweeted . "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."
