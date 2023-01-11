Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?
There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Tracking two storms next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking two potential storms next week and has an update on the improving air quality around Minnesota.
Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Concept Plans Ready for Review
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board is set to review some concept plans for a planned aquatics center at the current Soldiers Field swimming pool location. The board meets on Tuesday and will be presented with two options for developing the center, which currently carries an estimated price tag of just over $20 million. Both of the options call for a new swimming pool that could be used by lap swimmers, casual users, and swimming lessons. They also include a "lazy river" feature and some water slides, along with a splash pad and wading pool.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; Metro Transit resumes service
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions were in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. Any surface that was untreated or hadn't been treated recently was very icy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and residential streets/side streets. The conditions were so bad, Metro Transit and the...
Minnesota Is Experiencing The Worst Winter Air Quality In Over 15 Years
While parts of the Northland have seen some fog this week, there's been a general haze across Minnesota the past couple of days, and even air quality alerts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency this week. While Minnesota often enjoys pretty clean air, people across the state gained some familiarity...
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester
During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Learn How To Cross-Country Ski Near Rochester on Saturday
When it is gorgeous and hot in Minnesota, we go to one of the lakes. But in the winter when we are all freezing, we throw on some skis and go for a ride. If you've never experienced that type of fun, you are in luck!. Beginner Cross-Country Skiing Class...
myvillager.com
St. Paul revises procedures for clearing streets of snow
Saint Paul declared its fourth snow emergency of the winter on January 4. The city’s Department of Public Works marked the occasion by recommending that the City Council amend the city’s snow emergency ordinance to reflect how the city actually enforces snow emergency parking restrictions. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the amendments at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Worst air quality in the Twin Cities since 2005 as MPCA issues "red alert"
We haven’t had air this bad in the Twin Cities since 2005. That’s the last time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had to issue a red alert for air quality due to what’s called winter stagnation.
