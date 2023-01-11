Read full article on original website
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Supervisors to Consider Increasing Water and Sewer Rates
Pending Board of Supervisors approval, Pittsylvania County is planning to increase water and sewer rates for the first time since 2013. These mostly minor increases will help Pittsylvania County Public Works maintain adequate financial reserves. Pittsylvania County Public Works provides varying rates for water and sewer service in different areas...
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
WDBJ7.com
The former While Mill now has a new name as construction officially begins on site
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community celebrated the journey of reviving the White Mill began which began in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Dan River Falls will soon be the new home and workplace for those local entrepreneurs offering restaurants, retail spaces, and 150 apartments. “One of the...
WSLS
Bedford County man seeking change after incident with neighbor’s gun range
EVINGTON, Va. – A Bedford County man is hoping for a new ordinance after he says a bullet nearly hit his home from a backyard gun range. Grant Winman wants the Bedford County Board of Supervisors to create an ordinance about the use of firearms near homes. Winman says...
timesvirginian.com
VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
wakg.com
1% Sales Tax Increase for Pittsylvania County Schools Goes into Effect on July 1
In November voters in Pittsylvania County passed a a 1% sales tax increase that is exclusively for school capital projects. This 1% tax will go into effect on July 1, 2023 and remain in effect for 19 years. In the spring of this year, both Pittsylvania County and the Virginia...
dcnewsnow.com
Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire
A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
wakg.com
Sovah Health Danville ER Approved for $20 Million in Renovations
Sovah Health’s Danville Emergency Room (ER) has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations, all of which are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. There will be operational processes to work through before...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County murder trial to continue Thursday
Testimony was heard today at Appomattox County Circuit Court in the opening day of the jury trial for Enrico Andre Moss, who is charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose, aged 45. The case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Offering Re-imagining Juvenile Justice Training
The Danville Police Department is offering Re-imagining Juvenile Justice training during a six-week course each Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 through March 8. Participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences during the no-cost training, and receive a certificate upon completion. In order to receive a certificate, participants must commit to being present at all six sessions.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
WDBJ7.com
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
wakg.com
City of Danville Announces Holiday Hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Municipal building and all other city of Danville government offices will be close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The public library and courthouse will also be closed. Danville Transit will also not be running. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly...
