Martinsville, VA

WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount

The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
timesvirginian.com

VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose

Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville

A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
DANVILLE, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire

A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Sovah Health Danville ER Approved for $20 Million in Renovations

Sovah Health’s Danville Emergency Room (ER) has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations, all of which are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. There will be operational processes to work through before...
DANVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox County murder trial to continue Thursday

Testimony was heard today at Appomattox County Circuit Court in the opening day of the jury trial for Enrico Andre Moss, who is charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose, aged 45. The case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Department Offering Re-imagining Juvenile Justice Training

The Danville Police Department is offering Re-imagining Juvenile Justice training during a six-week course each Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 through March 8. Participants will engage in hands-on learning experiences during the no-cost training, and receive a certificate upon completion. In order to receive a certificate, participants must commit to being present at all six sessions.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

South Carolina man killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA

