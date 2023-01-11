Flight delays reported across United States after computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Flight delays were reported across the United States Wednesday morning after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Like many flights across the U.S., people flying in and out of the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport were left waiting at their gates Wednesday after the FAA ordered a ground stop until 9:00 a.m. Agents said it was necessary to fully restore its Notice to Air Mission System.

According to the FAA, a malfunction with NOTAM, a safety system for pilots, forced the agency to pause all domestic departures to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

According to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport , numerous flights were impacted in the Upstate along with operations across the National Airspace System.

Delay after delay, travelers told 7NEWS all they could do was standby.

“I was supposed to fly out at 10:00 a.m.,” said Kathy Hood.

“My flight was supposed to leave at 7:54 a.m.,” said Daniel Jamison.

“Pretty much every time I’ve traveled in the past year, I’m a photographer I travel a lot [laughs]. Anytime I’ve traveled farther than a regional flight, something like this has happened,” said Stephan Pruitt, traveler.

The FAA said air traffic operations gradually resumed Wednesday across the U.S. following the overnight outage. However, the effects were felt all day at airports across the nation.

The outage left local travelers at GSP wondering if they would ever reach their destination.

Kathy Hood flew home to the Upstate Wednesday morning after visiting family in Louisiana. She said she experienced one of the many delays at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“I just didn’t want to miss my flight, but things happen,” said Hood.

Daniel Jamison also had extra time added onto his commute. He told 7NEWS that he was minutes away from boarding his flight when his plans we’re rescheduled.

“I was actually already at the gate. We were about 10-15 minutes from boarding before the notification came out,” said Jamison. “It wasn’t a big ‘woa,’ I was surprised actually. It’s wasn’t too bad up there. The plane that had just left the gate actually turned around and had to come back. Everybody deplaned and they took all of the bags off.”

Despite the unexpected changes, many travelers said they were in good spirits.

“People didn’t seem to be [frustrated]. We all just took it in stride,” said Hood.

“It’s better than seven hours waiting. I’ll take two,” said Pruitt. “We’ll see how my connector flight goes.”

Some travelers were optimistic, hoping others continued to be patient.

“It’s tough for everybody,” said Pruitt. “Being a jerk isn’t going to help.”

Wednesday evening the FAA said they were continuing a thorough review to determine the cause of the system outage. Agents said preliminary work traced the outage to a damaged database file.

According to the FAA, there was no evidence of a cyber attack.

Passengers who are expected to depart are advised to check their airline for the latest information on their flight schedule.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.