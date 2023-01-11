Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Oil CEO Sultan Al Jaber Is the Ideal Person to Lead the UN Climate Conference This Year
ABU DHABI -- If the world gets lucky, this could be the year fossil fuel producers and climate activists bury their hatchets and join hands to reduce emissions and ensure our planet's future. If that sounds hopelessly Utopian, take that up with the leaders of this resource-rich, renewables-generating Middle Eastern...
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
With this round of protests, critics say, the authorities are using charges that carry the death penalty more liberally than they have before, widening the application of such laws to cover protesters.
U.S. Will Hit Its Debt Limit Thursday, Start Taking Steps to Avoid Default, Yellen Warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
School Lunch, Eggs and Airfare: Why Inflation Soared for 10 Items in 2022
Inflation in 2022 hit its highest level in four decades, according to consumer price index data. Some items, such as school meals, eggs, margarine and fuel oil, saw a more dramatic upswing in prices. Here's why. Inflation popped in 2022 to a level. in four decades. But prices ballooned more...
Bill Gates: We Will Overshoot 1.5 Degrees Celsius of Global Warming, Nuclear Can Be ‘Super Safe' and Fake Meat Will Eventually Be ‘Very Good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
JPMorgan Says College-Planning Firm It Bought Lied About Its Scale. Consumers May Have Been Misled, Too
The founder of a college planning platform allegedly lied to Chase to convince the bank to acquire it. Consumers who used the platform may have also been deceived. Before JPMorgan acquired the startup in 2021, lawmakers and a consumer watchdog expressed concerns over Frank's marketing claims. Earlier this week, JPMorgan...
Tesla and the EV Industry Get Their First Recession Stress Test. Will It Be a Bust?
Auto companies are among the most sensitive to higher interest rates and a weaker consumer. The EV industry also has aspects of high-growth tech — the dot-com bust, and later boom, suggests the strong will survive a winnowing-out. Tesla is flush with cash and may generate $4 billion more...
NBC Chicago
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Investing in Last Year's Top 10 Stocks Is ‘a Recipe for Disaster,' Expert Says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
