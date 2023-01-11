Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Why Twin Falls Would Have Big Issues if the Hospital Closed
The hospital in Twin Falls has been a great luxury to have in the Magic Valley, and at one time or another most of us have been there to either visit someone, be cared for, or perhaps have worked there. Last week a story was written about why it would be beneficial to perhaps have a second hospital in town, but what about the other extreme? If something were to happen to cause St Luke's to close, how would it effect the employees and the community?
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Cafe et Amour is offering delicious treats in all types of weather
IDAHO FALLS — We here in eastern Idaho know the weather can be unpredictable. Whether it’s blazing hot out or freezing cold, you can always bet on finding the perfect treat at Cafe Et Amour. Cafe et Amour offers hot coffee, cold fruit smoothies, breakfast items, and homemade...
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
Idaho lawmaker 'deeply sorry' for comment about cows and women's health
First-term Republican Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome apologized Thursday night after he drew a stinging rebuke from the Idaho Statesman Editorial Board for his introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee. Nelsen, who narrowly won election last November in District 26, which includes Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties, described his comments about women’s reproductive care as “inappropriate” in an emailed apology about seven hours after online publication of the Boise newspaper’s editorial. ...
7 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley this January Weekend
The new year is in full swing now and many of us are enjoying the warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year. It has been a little wet this week, but overall the weather hasn't been too bad. With warmer temperatures than normal for January, it makes getting out of the house easier and makes enjoying the weekend more fun. Instead of staying inside this weekend, get on out and check out some of the events taking place. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Magic Valley, and here are some of the events you can attend this weekend.
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
Idaho Fish and Game to Remove Dumped Goldfish at Castle Rock State Park
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A pond at Castle Rock State Park near Almo will have to be closed off to the public because of illegally dumped goldfish. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the fishing pond at the park will be closed starting January 20 until sometime in early May so biologist can use a substance called rotenone to exterminate the invasive goldfish along with all other fish in the pond. “It’s unfortunate that we have to close public access to the Castle Rocks State Park fishing pond, but it’s necessary since goldfish were illegally introduced there” commented Tucker Brauer, Regional Fishery Biologist with the Magic Valley Region in a statement from Idaho Fish and Game, “This is our only recourse to re-set the pond to support sport-fish that anglers love to catch.” Rotenone is a plant-based toxin used commonly for fish control in the country, according to Idaho Fish and Game. A similar situation happened in a Wood River Valley pond where goldfish and fathead minnows were removed with the substance in 2020. The agency is working with Castle Rock State Park to remove the goldfish and stocking of the pond will resume after the operation is over. Idaho Fish and Game says goldfish are hard to get rid of once they become established in waterways. It is illegal to move fish to areas where they do not belong and those responsible could be forced to cover the costs associated with removing the fish; plus introducing a non-native fish could lead to felony charges.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
kmvt
Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As any Idahoan knows, our weather can change at the drop of a hat. Usually that means a few bad days of weather, followed by a few good days. One side effect of that constant freeze and thaw is the chance of ice breaking loose and impacting the roadways.
kmvt
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
eastidahonews.com
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Twin Falls, ID Retirement Community Bends to Woke Mob
Now you’ve got to be woke to live in an old folks’ home? Residents of Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls have been presented with a document called a Resident Diversity Pledge. There are spaces for resident signatures, date of signing, room, and community. The latter is a reference to the more than 40 communities owned by the parent company, Century Park Associates.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0