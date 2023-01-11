Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida man accidentally kills his twin brother, 23, by shooting him in the faceMario DonevskiGulfport, FL
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
Related
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoff
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. - On December 3rd, a small plane carrying a family of three from St. Petersburg, Florida, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico just 16 seconds after takeoff. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the tragic incident at the Venice Municipal Airport.
Small plane crashed 16 seconds after Venice takeoff, killing family, NTSB report shows
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings of a small airplane crash that claimed the lives of three family members from St. Petersburg in early December.
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" Toys
In case you haven't heard, Governor DeSantis insulted toys that were made in china and called for more American-made manufacturing, despite the higher costs to consumers. I interviewed three Tampa moms to get their thoughts on this costly issue.
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
End of an era: Lakeland Electric implodes two structures at McIntosh Power Plant
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 260-foot and 90-foot structure at Lakeland's McIntosh Power Plant were destroyed in a controlled implosion Saturday morning. East Lake Parker Drive was closed for about two hours to maintain an exclusion zone around the demolition site, Polk County authorities explained in a statement. According to...
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3. Authorities say vehicle traffic will not be impacted, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge. "This closure...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
ABC Action News
Florida Trade Academy Helping Educate, Train & Fill Essential Jobs
1.5 million jobs are expected to open in Florida over the next 10 years, and many are in high-demand, high-wage skilled trades. We're learning how a locally-based organization is helping educate, train, and fill these essential jobs. Chris Pello is the founder of the Florida Trade Academy, which is based...
stpetecatalyst.com
Details emerge on plane crash that killed St. Pete family
January 12, 2023 - The National Transportation Safety Board determined that a small plane carrying three St. Petersburg residents was in the air for only 16 seconds before it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in December. The pilot, Christian Kath, his wife Misty and their daughter Lily, 12, died in the crash. The preliminary report did not list a reason for the plane traveling just 1,800 feet beyond the Venice Municipal Airport’s runway before rapidly descending towards the water on its way back to St. Pete. The plane only reached 75 feet in altitude.
Tampa Republican wants stiffer penalties for refusing a breathalyzer
People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year.
Pasco County: Fuel Tanker Crashes, Flips Dumping 700 Gallons Of Diesel In Darby, North Of Bellamy Brothers Drive
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Emergency Management, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and DEP are on the scene of an overturned fuel tanker just north of Bellamy Brothers Blvd. and Johnston Rd intersection in the Darby community of Pasco County. Currently,
Magic mushroom dispensary in Ybor City halts sales months after start
Chillum Mushrooms and Hemp dispensary, the first in the United States to sell "magic mushrooms," has halted sales of their fungal products after the Florida Dept. of Agriculture expressed concerns over safety.
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
Two Transported To Tampa General After House Fire Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the 5000 block of E. 32nd Ave at 11:08 am on Wednesday. Crews found a single-story residential home, 80% involved with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. There were four occupants
Comments / 0