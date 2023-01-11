ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WFLA

Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Florida Trade Academy Helping Educate, Train & Fill Essential Jobs

1.5 million jobs are expected to open in Florida over the next 10 years, and many are in high-demand, high-wage skilled trades. We're learning how a locally-based organization is helping educate, train, and fill these essential jobs. Chris Pello is the founder of the Florida Trade Academy, which is based...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Details emerge on plane crash that killed St. Pete family

January 12, 2023 - The National Transportation Safety Board determined that a small plane carrying three St. Petersburg residents was in the air for only 16 seconds before it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in December. The pilot, Christian Kath, his wife Misty and their daughter Lily, 12, died in the crash. The preliminary report did not list a reason for the plane traveling just 1,800 feet beyond the Venice Municipal Airport’s runway before rapidly descending towards the water on its way back to St. Pete. The plane only reached 75 feet in altitude.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

