BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC
Finch Manor Nursing Home rated inadequate by watchdog
A care home has been rated inadequate after parts of the building were found to be unclean, putting residents at risk of infection. Finch Manor Nursing Home in Liverpool has been ordered to make improvements following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November. Inspectors said it was...
BBC
Netflix offers pay of up to $385,000 for flight attendant
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets - with the successful applicant being paid as much as $385,000 (£313,538) a year. The streaming giant says it is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills". They should also be able...
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
'I saw a burning helicopter circling': 16 killed in Ukraine crash
A witness who was near the scene of the helicopter crash in Ukraine's capital Kyiv this morning has spoken about how parents were screaming and panicking when they heard an explosion. “Everybody heard an explosion and we realised something bad happened,” said Lidiya, a local volunteer. She hurried to...
BBC
Taliban start buying blue ticks on Twitter
The Taliban have started using Twitter's paid-for verification feature, meaning some now have blue ticks on their accounts. Previously, the blue tick indicated "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" verified by Twitter, and could not be purchased. But now, users can buy them through the new Twitter Blue...
BBC
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success
The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
BBC
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders plea for Western tanks
As the UK and other European nations prepare to send tanks to Ukraine to help it liberate more territory from Russia, our correspondent Andrew Harding has been to visit members of a front-line Ukrainian tank unit already engaging Russian forces near the fiercely contested towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The...
