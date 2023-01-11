ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Mikel Jones 2022 Season Highlights

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cxlfd_0kAmQXsM00

Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones had a stellar 2022 season. He finished with 84 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as the leader of the Orange defense. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.

Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He leaves Syracuse with 301 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

“First I want to thank God for everything he has helped me with during my college career and the previous stages I’ve been on that helped me get this far,” Jones said in the post. “I want to thank my Mom and my grandparents for the unconditional love and support they have given me through the many ups and downs throughout my career. I would not have made it this far without them.

“The relationships that I’ve made with my teammates, Coaches, fellow athletes and students will always mean the world to me for they have taught me lessons and helped me develop as a better young man during my time at Syracuse.

“Since the first time I put on a helmet at the age of four, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in the NFL. My hard work and dedication towards the Dream of my 4 year old self has given me an opportunity to make this come true.

“The last four years of my life has given me some of the best moments of my life that I will forever cherish. Having said that, I will be foregoing my last year of eligibility and Declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you Cuse Nation."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning makes freshman mistake

The spotlight is going to be on Arch Manning next season as he competes for the starting quarterback position with the Texas Longhorns. In the meantime, it appears that everything the highly touted recruit does is going to get noticed, and that includes if he happens to lose his student ID on one of his first days of school.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Boston

Jerod Mayo declines request from Cleveland to interview for defensive coordinator position

BOSTON - On Thursday night, the Patriots declared their intent to keep Jerod Mayo in Foxboro. A day later, evidence of that pursuit showed up.Around midday on Friday, Phil Perry and Karen Guregian reported that Mayo would not be accepting the Cleveland Browns' invitation to interview for their open defensive coordinator position.The Browns had requested an interview with Mayo earlier this week, and the Carolina Panthers requested an interview with Mayo for their head coaching vacancy as well. While there's no news on the Carolina request, Mayo declining the Cleveland interview may indicated that the Patriots' efforts to re-sign him in New England are indeed serious.Mayo's been a linebackers coach for the past four seasons in New England, though he's worked alongside Steve Belichick in a co-defensive coordinator type of role -- albeit without the title -- running the defense for the past few seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy