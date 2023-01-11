Read full article on original website
Berkshire Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2023
PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Leadership Program (BLP) announced that applications are open for the class of 2023. “The Berkshire Leadership Program is one of the most comprehensive ways to learn about the community and a great opportunity for additional professional development,” said Christine Hoyt, 1Berkshire’s director of Member Services and BLP coordinator.
The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Trevor Brice
SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed attorney Trevor Brice to the team. Brice received his bachelor’s degree from Providence College and his juris doctor and MBA from Suffolk University Law School. He has regularly advised and represented clients in state and federal courts, as well as at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, and other state agencies.
