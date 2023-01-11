FAA working to restore computer systems after failure impacting flights

(WGHP) — A computer failure at the FAA could have impacts on flights across the United States.

The FAA said that its Notice to Air Mission system or “NOTAM” had failed early Tuesday morning.

They Tweeted :

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.

The most recent advisory on the website reads :

“DCC HAS IMPLEMENTED EXTENDED FLIGHT PLAN DROP TIMES TO 240 MINUTES FOR ALL ARTCC TMU NATIONWIDE DUE TO US NOTAM SYSTEM OUTAGE. NOTE: IF A GROUND STOP OR GROUND DELAY PROGRAM IS IN EFFECT, FLIGHT PLAN DROP TIMES ARE GENERATED FROM THE EDCT.”

PTI’s website shows a few delayed flights on their schedule .

