With a gun ban now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois State Police are responsible for enforcement.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO