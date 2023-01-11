Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Some governors boast that their state is where “woke goes to die.” I’m not sure I know what that’s supposed to mean,” Murphy said.

DeSantis has often said that Florida is where “woke goes to die.”

But I can tell you very confidently – New Jersey is where opportunity lives, where education is valued, where justice is embraced, where compassion is the norm, and where the American Dream is alive and well,” Murphy said.

Governor Murphy says he’s made New Jersey the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.

