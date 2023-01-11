ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Some governors boast that their state is where “woke goes to die.” I’m not sure I know what that’s supposed to mean,” Murphy said.

DeSantis has often said that Florida is where “woke goes to die.”

But I can tell you very confidently – New Jersey is where opportunity lives, where education is valued, where justice is embraced, where compassion is the norm, and where the American Dream is alive and well,” Murphy said.

Governor Murphy says he’s made New Jersey the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.

Dan Fabrizio
3d ago

people are leaving NJ and moving to Florida. ...so Murphy takes a swipe at DeSantis. hahaha Murphy can't fix the tax problem in NJ, he can only add to it.

Casper
3d ago

Leave DeSantis alone. You have too many issues of your own to deal with. First off being a horrible governor.

Mercedes Jones
3d ago

What state is Murphy living in? "Where the American Dream is alive and well"? "Where compassion is the norm"? How about the truth? New Jersey is so expensive to live in and taxes are so high that the American Dream is slipping through most people's fingers and our young people are leaving here to go to other states where they have a chance at having a higher standard of living than they can afford here. I've been 3/4 of the way around the world and New Jersey is among the places I've been where there is the least amount of compassion (See DMV). Murphy can paint that utopian image of life in New Jersey if he wants to but it doesn't change the truth that it's tough to live in New Jersey, you'd better have a thick skin and you are going to need a lot of money.

