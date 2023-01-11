Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Gov Pritzker To Sign Bill Expanding Protections Reproductive Health Care
(Springfield, IL) — Governor Pritzker is scheduled today to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois. State lawmakers approve a measure earlier this week that would protect health care professionals and people seeking an abortion or gender-affirming care in Illinois from restrictive laws in other states. The legislation was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Lawmakers Approve Paid Leave for All Workers Act
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. The General Assembly yesterday approved a measure that would guarantee paid sick leave for all employees in the state. The measure is awaiting the signature of Governor Pritzker, who said he is looking forward to signing the legislation.
vandaliaradio.com
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
A growing number of elected county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. Sheriffs and state’s attorneys from across the state say they won’t enforce the ban and registry. After signing the measure Tuesday, Pritzker told law enforcement they need to enforce the law, or leave the job. On Thursday at an unrelated event in Quincy, he reiterated that sentiment.
vandaliaradio.com
Gov Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
With a gun ban now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois State Police are responsible for enforcement.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois 103rd General Assembly Inaugurated
(Springfield, IL) — The start of the 103rd General Assembly in Illinois is underway. State lawmakers were sworn in yesterday. The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois Springfield Campus. Governor Pritzker released a statement saying every Senator and Representative sworn in will work faithfully to represent their constituents and their interests to the best of their abilities.
vandaliaradio.com
State Climatologist says 2022 was a fairly quiet weather year in Illinois
2022 was a fairly quiet year weather-wise in Illinois. Overall, last year was about half a degree below the 30 year average. Rainfall was 3.5 inches below normal. What’s more remarkable says State Climatologist Trent Ford is that there wasn’t a ton of severe weather. Also of not,...
Comments / 0