Tennessee Conquered Alabama, Now On To Georgia

While Tennessee beat Alabama in 2022, they are now presented with a new hurdle: the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

For years college programs were fixated on Alabama and head coach Nick Saban. They were the class of college football, and their down seasons felt like Mount Everest for other teams.

While the Crimson Tide are still a considerable force, there is a new top program. Georgia staked their claim as college royalty on Monday night by becoming consecutive national champions, the first time the sport has seen that since 2011-2012.

When attempting to reach the mountaintop in anything, you must set incremental goals. Assuming the mountaintop is Georgia , other schools will set milestones that ultimately end with beating the Bulldogs.

One of the final steps in those plans will be defeating Alabama. They are a perennial top-four program and likely will be as long as Saban is coaching in Tuscaloosa.

Few have taken out the Crimson Tide, but Tennessee is among that select few . Head coach Josh Heupel has one monkey off his back; he has proven he can compete nationally with the best teams.

The next step in the Volunteers' progression is taking out Georgia. While that is a big step considering what happened the last time the two sides played, it's one of the only things that separated them from the CFP in 2022.

Georgia's performance on Monday showed everyone how far away they are from the Bulldogs. With that said, their performance in the semifinal against Ohio State showed that on the right night, you could outexecute them.

While a look ahead is premature , you must keep your goals in front of you. The team in Athens should be on the mind of everyone in Knoxville this offseason, and you don't need media availability to know that is what's happening.

