PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO