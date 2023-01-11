ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Related
fox2detroit.com

2 pedestrians hit, 1 fatally on unlit roadway in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were hit by a car Friday night. At around 9 p.m., a 2010 Ford Fusion drove northbound on Starville Road. The Sheriff's Office said the two pedestrians were walking in the road on Starville Road about half a mile from Shea Road.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigate shooting at Green Oak Village Place mall

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a shopping center in Green Oak Township Thursday night. It happened at Green Oak Village Place mall near US-23. Authorities confirm a shooting took place. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds

SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
SOUTHGATE, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown

Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
LAPEER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas

ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo. We were alerted to a growing problem on the Macomb County Scanner...
ROMEO, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel

Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI

