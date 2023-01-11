Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
2 pedestrians hit, 1 fatally on unlit roadway in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were hit by a car Friday night. At around 9 p.m., a 2010 Ford Fusion drove northbound on Starville Road. The Sheriff's Office said the two pedestrians were walking in the road on Starville Road about half a mile from Shea Road.
Waterford man goes on pothole patrol, patches neighborhood roads
A Waterford Township man is taking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign slogan "fix the damn roads" quite literally.
Tv20detroit.com
A look inside Detroit's Southeastern high after pipe burst causes millions in damage
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit says there were no violations that caused a pipe to burst at Southeastern High School of Technology and Law over holiday break. It simply was severely cold weather that impacted numerous buildings around the city. At Southeastern, it caused so much damage...
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Tv20detroit.com
Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3
(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigate shooting at Green Oak Village Place mall
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a shopping center in Green Oak Township Thursday night. It happened at Green Oak Village Place mall near US-23. Authorities confirm a shooting took place. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
downriversundaytimes.com
Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds
SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
abc12.com
Lapeer residents concerned about adult novelty store planned near downtown
Lapeer residents packed a Planning Commission meeting to express concerns about an adult novelty store planned near the city's downtown area. Lapeer rejects plans for adult novelty store near downtown. The business was proposed at 208 E. Genesee St. Residents were concerned about the location, because less than a block...
Tv20detroit.com
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo. We were alerted to a growing problem on the Macomb County Scanner...
Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
