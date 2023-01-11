Fayette County Sheriff Ronnie Stevens released a statement in regards to the recent passage of HB 5471. Sheriff Stevens says in the statement that as the duly elected Sheriff “my job and my office are sworn, to protect the citizens of Fayette County. This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness.” Sheriff Stevens goes on to say in the statement that “Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us, in the Constitution. One of the enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd amendment.” He goes on to say that “I, among others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.” Sheriff Stevens goes on to say in the statement “Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Fayette County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.

2 DAYS AGO