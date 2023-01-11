Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
County Board opposes assault weapons act
The Macoupin County Board was short one member for its January meeting. Board member Charlie Siegel passed away unexpectedly in December and a new member has not been appointed to the position yet. The board held a moment of silence for Siegel before proceeding with the meeting. Kent Tarro. Kent...
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Sheriff releases statement on state’s new gun laws
Fayette County Sheriff Ronnie Stevens released a statement in regards to the recent passage of HB 5471. Sheriff Stevens says in the statement that as the duly elected Sheriff “my job and my office are sworn, to protect the citizens of Fayette County. This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness.” Sheriff Stevens goes on to say in the statement that “Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us, in the Constitution. One of the enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd amendment.” He goes on to say that “I, among others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.” Sheriff Stevens goes on to say in the statement “Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Fayette County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
wgel.com
City To Move Offices, Expand PD
The Greenville City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to buy property to move some municipal offices and expand its police department. Following an executive session, the council took action to purchase the business building directly south of the current municipal building in the 500 block of South Third Street.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls
From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Health Department Announces Availability Of Radon Test Kits
WOOD RIVER — You may already know that smoking is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in the United States. But do you know what’s No. 2?. Radon — a naturally occurring, invisible, radioactive gas. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
edglentoday.com
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois 103rd General Assembly Inaugurated
(Springfield, IL) — The start of the 103rd General Assembly in Illinois is underway. State lawmakers were sworn in yesterday. The Senate inauguration took place at the Old State Capitol, while the House Inauguration happened at the University of Illinois Springfield Campus. Governor Pritzker released a statement saying every Senator and Representative sworn in will work faithfully to represent their constituents and their interests to the best of their abilities.
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers
From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
wmay.com
Clemency Hearing Held For Man Convicted In Macoupin County Murder
A prisoner advocacy group is defending its efforts to free the man convicted of the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Macoupin County in 1985. Robert Turner was initially sentenced to death for the killing of Downers Grove teen Bridget Drobney, formerly of Springfield. His sentence was commuted to life in prison after then-Governor George Ryan cleared Illinois’s death row. The Illinois Prison Project is seeking clemency for Turner, saying that he has changed behind bars and is “deeply committed to Christianity” and helping others.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon First Responders Work Early Tuesday Morning Crash
EDWARDSVILLE - Glen Carbon Police and Fire responders were visible near the outside of the new Orchard Town Center construction and across from the Dierberg's area in Glen Carbon early Tuesday morning. The police directed traffic in the area at that time and Glen Carbon Police said it was a...
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with aggravated battery to police officer
A 63-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal trespass to land. Joel Firebaugh of Poplar Street is accused of throwing a shoe at a Centralia Police Officer who found him in the Centralia Amtrak Station on Tuesday where he had earlier been banned. Prosecutors say it was the second day in a row Firebaugh had been found in the building.
edglentoday.com
Chick-fil-A Construction Progress
Here is an updated view of the new Chick-fil-A coming to Glen Carbon!. © Copyright 2005-2023 RiverBender.com. All rights reserved. Serving the areas of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville and the surrounding cities.
Comments / 0