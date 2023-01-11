Read full article on original website
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Pakistan premier says UAE extends $2B loan, offers $1B more
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister said Thursday that the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend a $2 billion loan to his country and provide an additional $1 billion as his nation struggles to recover from devastating floods this summer. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s office...
Police press ahead with clearance of condemned German hamlet
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Police pressed ahead Thursday with the clearance of a condemned village in western Germany, where activists are vowing to hold out against its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Officers resumed their effort after working into the night to bring...
Students and Alumni from German Business School WHU Account for Substantial Share of All Venture Capital in Germany
Companies (co-)founded by alumni from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management collectively account for 8% of venture capital funds raised in Germany in 2022. VALLENDAR, RHINELAND-PALATINATE, GERMANY, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from Professor Dries Faems, Chairholder for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technological Transformation, shines a detailed light on the venture-related activities tied to the WHU entrepreneurial ecosystem and how the school is making an impact in Berlin, the country’s premiere hotspot for start-ups (https://cdn.whu.edu/fileadmin/PR/Fotos/2023/Q1/WHU_Venture_Capital_Ecosystem_EN_-_English_v6.pdf).
