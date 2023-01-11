ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WPRI

Pakistan premier says UAE extends $2B loan, offers $1B more

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister said Thursday that the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend a $2 billion loan to his country and provide an additional $1 billion as his nation struggles to recover from devastating floods this summer. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s office...
Police press ahead with clearance of condemned German hamlet

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Police pressed ahead Thursday with the clearance of a condemned village in western Germany, where activists are vowing to hold out against its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Officers resumed their effort after working into the night to bring...
Students and Alumni from German Business School WHU Account for Substantial Share of All Venture Capital in Germany

Companies (co-)founded by alumni from WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management collectively account for 8% of venture capital funds raised in Germany in 2022. VALLENDAR, RHINELAND-PALATINATE, GERMANY, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from Professor Dries Faems, Chairholder for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technological Transformation, shines a detailed light on the venture-related activities tied to the WHU entrepreneurial ecosystem and how the school is making an impact in Berlin, the country’s premiere hotspot for start-ups (https://cdn.whu.edu/fileadmin/PR/Fotos/2023/Q1/WHU_Venture_Capital_Ecosystem_EN_-_English_v6.pdf).

