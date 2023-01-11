Read full article on original website
Bill overhauling Illinois’ legal name change process awaits Pritzker’s signature
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois may soon streamline the legal name-change process, thanks to a new bill passed by the General Assembly. Currently in Illinois, anyone with a felony conviction cannot change their name for a decade after they complete their sentence. Additionally, any Illinoisans convicted of identity theft or on a criminal registry for […]
State Rep. Bob Morgan: Irresponsible for law enforcement to not enforce assault weapons ban
State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield), lead sponsor of the bill that bans assault-style weapons in Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about the new law, what he thinks of the sheriffs around the state who say they will refuse to comply to state law, how involved law enforcement was in to crafting this legislation, what punishment will […]
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
Historic Illinois Bill Stalled in Lower Courts
Illinois would have made history by being the first state to eliminate cash bail if the SAFE-T Act had gone into effect as planned on Jan. 1. But Kankakee County’s Judge Thomas Cunnington, acting on a combination of more than 60 lawsuits, issued a ruling on Dec. 28 that declared the cash bail portion of the act unconstitutional.
Labor, business groups discuss impact of paid leave bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sherry Morris works as a home health aide. She has worked in the medical field for 43 years and said every job she has worked has given her paid time off. Her current job gives her one week of paid vacation time, but not paid sick days. “If we had to […]
Gov Pritzker To Sign Bill Expanding Protections Reproductive Health Care
(Springfield, IL) — Governor Pritzker is scheduled today to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois. State lawmakers approve a measure earlier this week that would protect health care professionals and people seeking an abortion or gender-affirming care in Illinois from restrictive laws in other states. The legislation was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
Pritzker Administration names new agency directors
Gov. JB Pritzker's office Friday made the following announcement regarding agency leadership. Resignations are three of the agencies were reported earlier this month. Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Raven DeVaughn will serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.* Prior to taking on this...
Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry
A growing number of elected county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. Sheriffs and state’s attorneys from across the state say they won’t enforce the ban and registry. After signing the measure Tuesday, Pritzker told law enforcement they need to enforce the law, or leave the job. On Thursday at an unrelated event in Quincy, he reiterated that sentiment.
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers
The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
Legislation restricting Illinois counties' decisions on wind farms ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the governor’s desk after the previous General Assembly approved the measure. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly that ended Tuesday say it is...
Gov Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
With a gun ban now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois State Police are responsible for enforcement.
Illinois Lawmakers Approve Paid Leave for All Workers Act
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. The General Assembly yesterday approved a measure that would guarantee paid sick leave for all employees in the state. The measure is awaiting the signature of Governor Pritzker, who said he is looking forward to signing the legislation.
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
Daily Northwestern
Pretrial Fairness Act comes to unexpected halt as Illinois passes more criminal justice reform legislation
Content warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual assault. Illinois was set to be the first state to eliminate cash bail at the start of this year, but a December circuit court ruling halted the reform. The Pretrial Fairness Act would allow defendants to be released as they await...
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471
Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
Caulkins blasts latest lawmaker pay raises, stresses job should be about public service
(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, says he has no intention of cashing in on the 18% pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves as part of the state’s new $1.7 billion spending plan. “The optics of this are bad and the reality of it is even worse,” Caulkins told The Center Square. “I’m embarrassed by it, and have no desire to benefit from it.” Instead, just...
More Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce weapons law
(WEHT) - Which Illinois sheriffs will not be enforcing the state's assault weapon ban?
