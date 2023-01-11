ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
ehstigertimesonline.com

Historic Illinois Bill Stalled in Lower Courts

Illinois would have made history by being the first state to eliminate cash bail if the SAFE-T Act had gone into effect as planned on Jan. 1. But Kankakee County’s Judge Thomas Cunnington, acting on a combination of more than 60 lawsuits, issued a ruling on Dec. 28 that declared the cash bail portion of the act unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Labor, business groups discuss impact of paid leave bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sherry Morris works as a home health aide. She has worked in the medical field for 43 years and said every job she has worked has given her paid time off. Her current job gives her one week of paid vacation time, but not paid sick days. “If we had to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker To Sign Bill Expanding Protections Reproductive Health Care

(Springfield, IL) — Governor Pritzker is scheduled today to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois. State lawmakers approve a measure earlier this week that would protect health care professionals and people seeking an abortion or gender-affirming care in Illinois from restrictive laws in other states. The legislation was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Pritzker Administration names new agency directors

Gov. JB Pritzker's office Friday made the following announcement regarding agency leadership. Resignations are three of the agencies were reported earlier this month. Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Raven DeVaughn will serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.* Prior to taking on this...
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry

A growing number of elected county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. Sheriffs and state’s attorneys from across the state say they won’t enforce the ban and registry. After signing the measure Tuesday, Pritzker told law enforcement they need to enforce the law, or leave the job. On Thursday at an unrelated event in Quincy, he reiterated that sentiment.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers

The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’

With a gun ban now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois State Police are responsible for enforcement.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Illinois Lawmakers Approve Paid Leave for All Workers Act

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. The General Assembly yesterday approved a measure that would guarantee paid sick leave for all employees in the state. The measure is awaiting the signature of Governor Pritzker, who said he is looking forward to signing the legislation.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471

Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
WILL COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Caulkins blasts latest lawmaker pay raises, stresses job should be about public service

(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, says he has no intention of cashing in on the 18% pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves as part of the state’s new $1.7 billion spending plan. “The optics of this are bad and the reality of it is even worse,” Caulkins told The Center Square. “I’m embarrassed by it, and have no desire to benefit from it.” Instead, just...
ILLINOIS STATE

