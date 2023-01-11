Read full article on original website
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.
URMC unveils tuition-free nursing education program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced a new program to provide tuition-free nursing education for students who qualify. This program is the first of its kind at a nationally-ranked nursing school in the US and aims to address the region’s nursing shortage. 33 students will be awarded the opportunity in […]
Section V Friday: Irondequoit Boys And Canandaigua Girls Basketball Win; Penfield Hockey Victorious
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Irondequoit Boys Basketball defeated Pittsford Sutherland, 58-52 on Friday evening. While that was happening, Canandaigua beat Webster Thomas, 43-35. In boys hockey, Penfield won 6-3 over Webster Thomas. Watch highlights of both games in the video above.
Rochester receives $3 million state grant for Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s skate park is getting more money from the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday a $3 million grant from the Department of State. It’s part of the Roc the Riverway initiative announced last year. Mayor Evans says this extra money will allow for...
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Missing teen found: Dahira Ali located
Dahira Ali has been located and reunited with family, the RPD reports.
Rochester closes some city offices on MLK Jr. Day, advertises ice-skating event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, the public library and other administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a city representative. The week of Jan. 16, refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Animal Services...
Rochester bookstore to start from ‘chapter one’ after East Ave. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been one week since a fire ravaged through a building on Rochester’s East Avenue, which houses several local businesses. One of them, Akimbo Bookshop, has lost nearly everything. However, the owner says she is hoping to rebuild. In the early morning hours last Wednesday, Rachel Crawford woke up to a call […]
RPD: Woman stabbed on Lake View Park
A woman was stabbed Friday morning on Lake View Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen
Sunrise Smart Start: Kathy Drive triple stabbing, Darien St. reopen
RCSD Board Approves Plan to Post Police Outside Five City Schools
The Rochester City school board has approved the district's plan to post police outside five city schools. The vote was 7-0 and comes five days after a person fired a gun at point blank range at three students trying to get inside the door at Franklin High. The district will...
Town of Victor loses court ruling, Eastview Mall store still unoccupied
Both the developer of the mall, Wilmorite, and the town of Victor are still looking to do something with the space.
Car stolen from couple visiting Rochester area from NYC, used in string of crimes
Fairport, N.Y. — Dan and Brittany Chiavetta had just come into town from New York City when their car was stolen from Brittany's parents' driveway in Fairport on Monday night. The 2004 beige Acura was the first car the Chiavettas had bought as a family. The car, and their...
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas Book
Several local celebrities of Rochester, New York recently gathered at the Pittsford Barnes & Noble Bookstore to celebrate the publication of The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
RCSD non-teaching union voices concern for security staff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District confirmed on Tuesday that four staff members are on leave, following leaked security video of a scary incident outside Franklin High School. According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the doorway at on Thursday, Jan. 5. No one was injured in […]
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
