Spencerport, NY

WHEC TV-10

Mayor Evans honors local first responders who helped with Buffalo storm recovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders are recognizing more than 200 people from Monroe County and the City of Rochester who helped with storm recovery efforts in Buffalo. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans on Thursday honored highway officials, police, fire, and EMS agencies that dropped everything to help after the snowstorm last month that claimed 42 lives.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

URMC unveils tuition-free nursing education program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced a new program to provide tuition-free nursing education for students who qualify. This program is the first of its kind at a nationally-ranked nursing school in the US and aims to address the region’s nursing shortage. 33 students will be awarded the opportunity in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester receives $3 million state grant for Roc City Skatepark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s skate park is getting more money from the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday a $3 million grant from the Department of State. It’s part of the Roc the Riverway initiative announced last year. Mayor Evans says this extra money will allow for...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

RCSD non-teaching union voices concern for security staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District confirmed on Tuesday that four staff members are on leave, following leaked security video of a scary incident outside Franklin High School. According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the doorway at on Thursday, Jan. 5. No one was injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY

