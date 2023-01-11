ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
