Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
WHEC TV-10
Industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2020 despite fall in December
BEIJING (AP) — Industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 9.5% to 23.6 million in 2020 despite fall in December. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0