Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
INGN - Free Report) recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report,...
Zacks.com
Delta (DAL) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
DAL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.48 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. DAL reported earnings of 22 cents per share a year ago, dull in comparison to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.
Zacks.com
Can Commercial Metals (CMC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CMC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this manufacturer and...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Why Axcelis (ACLS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ACLS - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor services company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 17.62%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Regions Financial (RF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
RF - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now
CSL - Free Report) is benefitting from its global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions despite the persistent raw material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints. CSL’s Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment is gaining from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Here is What You Need to Know
AAL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this world's largest airline have returned +30.2%,...
Zacks.com
Shaw Communications (SJR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SJR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 25 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4%. Total revenues came in at $1.016 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.14%. In domestic currency, SJR reported earnings of C$0.34 per share, down 12.8%...
Zacks.com
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $125.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Stay Invested in Progressive (PGR) Stock
PGR - Free Report) compelling portfolio, leadership position, strength in the Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force, retention and solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In...
Zacks.com
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRWD - Free Report) closed at $97.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based...
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.94, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVE - Free Report) closed at $19.33, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained 6.04% over the past...
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
RGA - Free Report) closed at $145.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the reinsurance company...
Zacks.com
Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
OCSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.10, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Comments / 0