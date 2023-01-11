Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Yolo, Sutter, northeastern Sacramento, northeastern Solano, western El Dorado, western Placer, southeastern Butte, southwestern Sierra, Yuba and western Nevada Counties through 1115 AM PST At 940 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palermo to Gridley to Palmersville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Very heavy rain, along with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas with water over roadways. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. TIMING...The line of storms will move through the greater Sacramento area between 1000 am and 1115 am. Locations impacted include... Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Auburn, Grass Valley, Marysville, Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Palermo, Yuba City, Rancho Cordova and West Sacramento. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

