Dallas County, TX

CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Accused Arsonist Arrested In Celina

Celina Police arrested a person in connection with a string of fires in the Celina area. Officers and firefighters worked a grass fire and found evidence that led them to Jonathan Andrew Hughes. They arrested him for arson, and police say he confessed to setting 12 additional arson-related cases in the area since October.
CELINA, TX
breezynews.com

Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala

Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas

(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wcbi.com

Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX
kicks96news.com

DUIs, Disorderly, Domestic, and Felony Bad Check in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL BRAZIL, 47, of North Charleston, NC, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $7,500. RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60. ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
wcbi.com

Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges. Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect. The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.
COLUMBUS, MS

