Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
Accused Arsonist Arrested In Celina
Celina Police arrested a person in connection with a string of fires in the Celina area. Officers and firefighters worked a grass fire and found evidence that led them to Jonathan Andrew Hughes. They arrested him for arson, and police say he confessed to setting 12 additional arson-related cases in the area since October.
Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala
Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Escaped Mississippi inmate who dumped van in Wood County recaptured in Dallas
(KLTV) - An inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi on Christmas Day has been recaptured. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says that Tyler Charles Payne was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas, on Monday. He was arrested following a string of violent crimes and a pursuit, according to a tweet by the sheriff.
Child Neglect and Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba
GARALD JOHNSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $800. BRIANNA DELAINE KENNEDY, 28, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LUIS RAUL OROZCO, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. LAWANDA SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia,...
McKinney police issue warning about more bank 'jugging' thefts
In each case, the victim of the crime had just visited a bank and made a cash withdrawal. All of the victims left their cash in their car while they went into a store or ran other errands.
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas police release video showing person of interest in a murder this week
allas police now have some security video showing a man they believe to be the killer who left a man to die in northeast Dallas this week. Tuesday, the victim Nelson Flores was found shot to death i
Dallas police: search for clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo now a criminal investigation
The clouded leopard that escaped its enclosure is being called “suspicious” and may have been an intentional act, said the Dallas Police Department during a second press briefing, Friday afternoon.
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DUIs, Disorderly, Domestic, and Felony Bad Check in Neshoba Arrests
MICHAEL BRAZIL, 47, of North Charleston, NC, DUI – 1st, Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $7,500. RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60. ERROL BRICE FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia,...
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges. Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect. The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.
