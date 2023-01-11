ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ14V_0kAmLoFq00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses.

“3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of an argument . Tamara White, 22, was shot and killed outside of the Spring Hill McDonald’s in Mobile. It’s out of that tragedy that the victim’s mother, Tammy Steele, was inspired to create “Surviving 3. 6 Inc.”

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

After her family’s loss, Steele felt like she had no one to turn to and didn’t want other mothers dealing with the sudden death of a child to feel the same way. Their group connects families with counseling and helps with funeral expenses.

“Because it’s painful, you’re surviving it every day, I had to figure out a way to make pain my friend, I had to live with it and learn how to make pain a purpose,” said Founder and Executive Director Tammy Steele.

Surviving 3.6 is built on a pinky promise–the same promise her daughter made with friends–that they will be there to help families going through a difficult time. Steele formally founded the organization four years after her daughter’s murder and wants to encourage people to seek counseling and remove the stigma that may come with getting help with mental health issues.

For more information, you can visit the website for Surviving 3.6 Inc. They have a number of fundraisers coming up this year. There will be a Valentine’s Day Raffle coming up next month. Later this year there will be a charity fashion show .

| FORECAST | Get the latest local weather forecast from the WKRG First Alert Storm Team

The man who shot and killed Tamara White also met his end one year ago. Harold Wallace pled guilty to the shooting death of White in 2019, two years after the murder . In January of last year, the Department of Corrections said Wallace died during a fight with another inmate at the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence: Can parents be charged with crimes that their child commits?

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As youth violence takes the lives of children across the nation and right here in our own back yard, we're asking the question: should parents be held responsible for the violent crimes that their children commit? Officials say it can be a slippery slope. Parents can be charged if evidence suggests that they were knowledgeable of the crime.
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Protect His House’ active shooter defense training comes to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida-based organization that teaches people how to protect themselves in the event of an active shooter is bringing its program to Mobile, Friday. The organization, Protect His House, wants to make sure that people understand the importance of having an action plan in addition to knowing how to defend themselves in […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne woman gets almost seven years for $127,000 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - More than a year after pleading guilty to stealing more than $127,000 through fraud, a former medical staffing company employee received almost seven years in prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gnny Granade sentenced Roseanna Taylor to six years and nine months in prison, followed by...
DAPHNE, AL
holmescounty.news

Gardner to stand trial in January

A Marianna man is scheduled to stand trial in Holmes County on charges of homicide, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle and discharging a firearm in public. Latorish Antonio Gardner, 48, shot and killed Derek Todd Thompson, 35, and shot and critically wounded 29-year-old Mariah Maps...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Dog reunited with family after almost 2 years in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Leroy is a seven year old Coton de Tulear. In May of 2021, he got out of his home on Kingswood Drive in Lake Forest and ran away. Robert Elleard, Leroy’s owner, said it was just a normal day at home when he accidentally left the back door open. “I left […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy