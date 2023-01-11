Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses.

“3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of an argument . Tamara White, 22, was shot and killed outside of the Spring Hill McDonald’s in Mobile. It’s out of that tragedy that the victim’s mother, Tammy Steele, was inspired to create “Surviving 3. 6 Inc.”

After her family’s loss, Steele felt like she had no one to turn to and didn’t want other mothers dealing with the sudden death of a child to feel the same way. Their group connects families with counseling and helps with funeral expenses.

“Because it’s painful, you’re surviving it every day, I had to figure out a way to make pain my friend, I had to live with it and learn how to make pain a purpose,” said Founder and Executive Director Tammy Steele.

Surviving 3.6 is built on a pinky promise–the same promise her daughter made with friends–that they will be there to help families going through a difficult time. Steele formally founded the organization four years after her daughter’s murder and wants to encourage people to seek counseling and remove the stigma that may come with getting help with mental health issues.

For more information, you can visit the website for Surviving 3.6 Inc. They have a number of fundraisers coming up this year. There will be a Valentine’s Day Raffle coming up next month. Later this year there will be a charity fashion show .

The man who shot and killed Tamara White also met his end one year ago. Harold Wallace pled guilty to the shooting death of White in 2019, two years after the murder . In January of last year, the Department of Corrections said Wallace died during a fight with another inmate at the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.