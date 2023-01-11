ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak joins Berkley for MLK Day service activities

The communities and school districts in Royal Oak and Berkley are again coming together Monday for service activities on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. MLK Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January. Hundreds of people from both cities will start the day off at 9 a.m....
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival

Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan-based foundation expanding free resources for families facing cancer

Michigan-based New Day Foundation for Families has added Jasper Health, an intelligent digital platform that provides end-to-end care guidance and navigation for people living with cancer, as a partnering organization in its mission to enhance the critical resources available to families facing cancer. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, New Day Foundation...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Importance of life-saving AEDs demonstrated at Macomb County school

Every second counts when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest — as football fans learned last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a standard hit to the chest. Memphis Community Schools coaches demonstrated this Wednesday. “They were great,” said Jen Shea, manager of...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
the-perspective.org

‘There’s no way she can even get close to it’: Students at P-CEP struggle to navigate inaccessible spaces

Eden Ericson, Starkweather Academy senior and former Plymouth High School student, makes her way to Canton High School’s library to attend Anime Club after school. At Canton, a short flight of stairs rests between the main hallway and the library, with a wheelchair lift placed a few feet to the left of those stairs. In her wheelchair, Ericson gets to the lift only to realize she cannot access the lift without a key. Although her club is shortly after classes end and many staff members are still in the building, none she can find has a key to the lift. Instead of using the front entrance to the media center, she must return to the main hallway and go around the expansive exterior of the media center to reach a door in the rear of the library in order to enter the space where her club is being held.
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds

SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
SOUTHGATE, MI
The Oakland Press

Chaldean community stalwart Norma Dalaly Hakim dies at 99

A founding member of the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity, which is now known as the United Community Family Services (UCFS/CALC), dies Monday at the age of 99. Norma Dalaly Hakim was surrounded by her family, a release from the organization, one of the longest running Chaldean founded non-profits in America, stated.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media

Taylor High School is closed Thursday due to a threat made against the school over social media, officials said. Police are investigating and said they received information about a threat against the school that was posted on Instagram early Thursday. Officials said the threat was identical to one posted several...
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
candgnews.com

RHS teacher earns national award with the help of his students

After being nominated by his former students, Zwolinski recently won a National Teaching Award. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — As a high-schooler, Chad Zwolinski said, he wasn’t the most confident student. “I was not necessarily one of the most decorated students as I started my high school career,” he...
ROCHESTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy