Eden Ericson, Starkweather Academy senior and former Plymouth High School student, makes her way to Canton High School’s library to attend Anime Club after school. At Canton, a short flight of stairs rests between the main hallway and the library, with a wheelchair lift placed a few feet to the left of those stairs. In her wheelchair, Ericson gets to the lift only to realize she cannot access the lift without a key. Although her club is shortly after classes end and many staff members are still in the building, none she can find has a key to the lift. Instead of using the front entrance to the media center, she must return to the main hallway and go around the expansive exterior of the media center to reach a door in the rear of the library in order to enter the space where her club is being held.

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO