The Oakland Press
Royal Oak joins Berkley for MLK Day service activities
The communities and school districts in Royal Oak and Berkley are again coming together Monday for service activities on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. MLK Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January. Hundreds of people from both cities will start the day off at 9 a.m....
The Oakland Press
Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival
Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
The Oakland Press
Michigan-based foundation expanding free resources for families facing cancer
Michigan-based New Day Foundation for Families has added Jasper Health, an intelligent digital platform that provides end-to-end care guidance and navigation for people living with cancer, as a partnering organization in its mission to enhance the critical resources available to families facing cancer. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, New Day Foundation...
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
The Oakland Press
Importance of life-saving AEDs demonstrated at Macomb County school
Every second counts when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest — as football fans learned last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a standard hit to the chest. Memphis Community Schools coaches demonstrated this Wednesday. “They were great,” said Jen Shea, manager of...
the-perspective.org
‘There’s no way she can even get close to it’: Students at P-CEP struggle to navigate inaccessible spaces
Eden Ericson, Starkweather Academy senior and former Plymouth High School student, makes her way to Canton High School’s library to attend Anime Club after school. At Canton, a short flight of stairs rests between the main hallway and the library, with a wheelchair lift placed a few feet to the left of those stairs. In her wheelchair, Ericson gets to the lift only to realize she cannot access the lift without a key. Although her club is shortly after classes end and many staff members are still in the building, none she can find has a key to the lift. Instead of using the front entrance to the media center, she must return to the main hallway and go around the expansive exterior of the media center to reach a door in the rear of the library in order to enter the space where her club is being held.
Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
downriversundaytimes.com
Southgate to create park, pedestrian bridge at Tower site with ARPA funds
SOUTHGATE – A new public park at Southgate Tower and a pedestrian bridge over Trenton Road, leading to Kiwanis Park, will be built using $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Wayne County is providing the ARPA funds through an Intergovernmental Agreement. City Administrator Dan Marsh said in...
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
The Oakland Press
New Meadow Brook Theatre production ‘celebrates women’s lives’
In Meadow Brook Theatre’s production of “Birthday Club,” five women meet at yoga class and form a club that ends up as a support group and a reason to party. Each has a different personality and background, but they seem to gel together. Written by Phil Olson,...
The Oakland Press
Chaldean community stalwart Norma Dalaly Hakim dies at 99
A founding member of the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity, which is now known as the United Community Family Services (UCFS/CALC), dies Monday at the age of 99. Norma Dalaly Hakim was surrounded by her family, a release from the organization, one of the longest running Chaldean founded non-profits in America, stated.
Historic Palmer Park Home on Market Has Seven Beds, & Seven Baths
This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list. The post Historic Palmer Park Home on Market Has Seven Beds, & Seven Baths appeared first on BLAC Media.
Royal Oak High School freshman remembered as a hero: “His joy was unshakeable”
A Royal Oak High School student died over the holiday while saving a person from drowning, school officials said. Paul Sanders, a freshman, died on January 4th during holiday break.
Ann Arbor OKs annexation of 2 more properties for huge housing development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking steps to annex more land for a large housing development that could bring over 600 new homes and apartments to the city’s north side. City Council voted unanimously and without discussion Monday night, Jan. 9, to OK the annexation of two properties totaling nearly six acres at 2520 and 2540 Pontiac Trail.
Detroit News
Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media
Taylor High School is closed Thursday due to a threat made against the school over social media, officials said. Police are investigating and said they received information about a threat against the school that was posted on Instagram early Thursday. Officials said the threat was identical to one posted several...
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
candgnews.com
RHS teacher earns national award with the help of his students
After being nominated by his former students, Zwolinski recently won a National Teaching Award. ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS/OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — As a high-schooler, Chad Zwolinski said, he wasn’t the most confident student. “I was not necessarily one of the most decorated students as I started my high school career,” he...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
