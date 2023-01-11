Read full article on original website
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
ideastream.org
Cleveland schools CEO says district working on changes after student's shooting death
Eric Gordon, the CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, said Thursday the district is working to make several improvements to school safety after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed this week at a bus stop outside of John Adams College and Career Academy high school. Gordon said in...
Akron man sentenced for shooting at kids playing basketball
An Akron man was sentenced to prison for shooting at two children as they played basketball in the street.
Police Release New Details in Cleveland High School Student Killing
Police have released new details in the slaying of an 18-year-old Cleveland student. Pierre McCoy was waiting at a bus stop near the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with around 25 people when he was fatally shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. The shooting took place right after school.
cleveland19.com
CMSD CEO holds Q and A days after shooting outside John Adams College and Career Academy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be answering questions during a Q&A Thursday night. Gordon’s Q&A comes just days after a student was shot and killed outside John Adams College and Career Academy, the third shooting near a school since August. Questions can be submitted for...
cleveland19.com
2 men charged, 1 arrested in connection to 2020 murder in Akron, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police Wednesday morning charged two men and arrested one in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in 2020. The shooting happened at around 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020 in the 900 block of Raymond Street, according to a department press release. Police found...
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
3 dead, 2 in critical condition after Cleveland shooting
Cleveland officers responded to a home on Mack Court after reports that several people in the home were shot, police sources confirmed to the I-Team.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody
Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
John Adams HS closed for 2nd day after bus stop shooting
John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland is closed for the second day in a row after a student was shot and killed at a bus stop after school on Tuesday.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
cleveland19.com
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
Cleveland high school student shot, killed at bus stop
A Cleveland high school student was shot and killed after Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
Warrants issued for Cleveland officers accused of assaulting suspects; union responds
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021.
John Adams high school closes day after student shot, killed at bus stop
John Adams College and Career Academy will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 11 after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed after school Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near the school.
