Cleveland, OH

CBS News

3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody

Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
cleveland19.com

Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls. Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5. Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School. Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with...
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
