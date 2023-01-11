Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
KIMT
Man arrested for deadly crash in Chickasaw County
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a fatal crash in Chickasaw County. Curtis Allen Williams, 38, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, eluding, OWI, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating a non-registered vehicle, failure to maintain control, and speeding. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s...
KCRG.com
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that injured two people in a Sumner/Fredericksburg School District vehicle. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Viking...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Inmate Attacks and Injures Correctional Officer
A Fayette County correctional officer was injured earlier this week by an inmate. It happened at the Fayette County Jail in West Union on Tuesday morning around 4:30 am. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was being moved from one cell to another after damaging a sprinkler in her jail cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking the officer several times.
kwayradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
KCRG.com
No students injured after Linn-Mar school bus involved in head-on crash
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:29 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a Linn-Mar school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North 10th St. and Eastview Ave. Investigators say the bus had been northbound on North 10th St. and had...
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
iheart.com
Marion Police Investigate a Death in The City
On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated and the victim has been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for man charged with shooting Linn Co. Deputy to stay in Linn County, judge rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge ruled Wednesday that the attempted murder trial for Stanley Donahue will stay put in Linn County, despite repeated efforts to move it from defense lawyers. Donahue is accused of shooting an injuring Linn County Deputy William Halverson during a robbery at the Casey's...
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
kwayradio.com
Several Hospitalized After Crash
A crash on West Airline Highway in Waterloo sent several people to the hospital on Thursday, according to KWWL. A semi and a white car collided around 9:15 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance while another went to the hospital by private vehicle. Its unclear what led to the crash at this time.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
Comments / 2