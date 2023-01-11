ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCJJ

2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop

Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Man arrested for deadly crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a fatal crash in Chickasaw County. Curtis Allen Williams, 38, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, eluding, OWI, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating a non-registered vehicle, failure to maintain control, and speeding. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fayette County Inmate Attacks and Injures Correctional Officer

A Fayette County correctional officer was injured earlier this week by an inmate. It happened at the Fayette County Jail in West Union on Tuesday morning around 4:30 am. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was being moved from one cell to another after damaging a sprinkler in her jail cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking the officer several times.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner

A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
SUMNER, IA
kwayradio.com

New Hampton Man Dies in Prison

A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
iheart.com

Marion Police Investigate a Death in The City

On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated and the victim has been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
MARION, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County

Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kwayradio.com

Several Hospitalized After Crash

A crash on West Airline Highway in Waterloo sent several people to the hospital on Thursday, according to KWWL. A semi and a white car collided around 9:15 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance while another went to the hospital by private vehicle. Its unclear what led to the crash at this time.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy