Doe Run, MO

kq2.com

Gas prices dropping in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The average price for a gallon of gasoline continues to drop here in the Show Me State. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.93. That's down just a cent from last week. St. Joseph residents are paying an average of $2.87.
MISSOURI STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks' Population Grew Faster Than Its Power Grid. Now Ameren Is Working To Catch Up

A few days before Christmas, a brutal winter storm suddenly knocked out power for thousands of residents at Lake of the Ozarks. With the power out, temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night, Dec. 22 as Ameren linemen scrambled to restore power; some residents report going without power for 19 hours. Water lines froze, and the resulting damage was catastrophic.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

State to match funds for James Hardie infrastructure

(Crystal City, Hillsboro) The preliminary work continues as Jefferson County prepares for James Hardie Manufacturing to build a plant on the Festus Airport Property. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says they received good news from the state to help with the cost to renovate the roadways near the proposed plant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 13th, 2023

(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 12th, 2023

(Stockton, MO) -- A Missouri boarding school accused of a variety of abuse allegations plans to close next week. The Kansas City Star reports Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri’s Stockton cites money problems as the reason for the closing. Former Agape students have told Missouri lawmakers that they were beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term while at the school. Several lawsuits have been filed by former Agape students alleging that they were abused at the school. The state Legislature passed boarding school regulations in 2021 in response to the accusations made by former students of Agape and other Missouri boarding schools.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
KMOV

1 dead in accident on WB I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. has left one person dead. All westbound lanes of I-70 at Bryan Road were closed through morning rush hour and re-opened at 10:30a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) accident reconstruction team is investigating....
O'FALLON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO

