The Waverly Health Center has named their new CEO. The Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Jodi Geerts would take over the position. Geerts has been the Chief Nursing Officer since 2018 and was also serving as the interim CEO. Prior to joining the Waverly Health Center Geerts was an Executive Director of Regulatory and Risk Management as well as the Director of Emergency Services at UnityPoint Health. She served as Chief Nursing Officer for both the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant and Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton prior to that. She has a Masters Degree in Business Administration, a Bachelors of Science in Nursing, and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO