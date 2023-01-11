Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwayradio.com
Knights Split with Coe
Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids Wartburg basketball split a doubleheader with Coe College. The Wartburg women got 24 points from Sara Faber as the Knights won 78-58 to improve to 6-0 in American Rivers Conference action. On the men’s side Coe beat Wartburg 94-84 despite 23 points from Jack Molstead....
kwayradio.com
Buzzer Beater Win Over In-State Rival
Wednesday night in women’s basketball UNI sophomore point guard Maya McDermott hit the final second floater to give the Panthers their first win over Drake in the Knapp Center since 2016 by a score of 70-69.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
Today In History: The World’s First Tractor Company In Iowa
Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
kwayradio.com
Several Hospitalized After Crash
A crash on West Airline Highway in Waterloo sent several people to the hospital on Thursday, according to KWWL. A semi and a white car collided around 9:15 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance while another went to the hospital by private vehicle. Its unclear what led to the crash at this time.
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
iowapublicradio.org
USDA grant will help close agricultural drainage wells in north-central Iowa
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a more-than half a million dollar grant for a wetland restoration project in north-central Iowa, putting the state closer to closing all openings to aquifers on farmland that can release pollutants down into groundwater. Iowa Agricultural Mitigation will use the $684,000 USDA grant...
kwayradio.com
Geerts Named WHC CEO
The Waverly Health Center has named their new CEO. The Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Jodi Geerts would take over the position. Geerts has been the Chief Nursing Officer since 2018 and was also serving as the interim CEO. Prior to joining the Waverly Health Center Geerts was an Executive Director of Regulatory and Risk Management as well as the Director of Emergency Services at UnityPoint Health. She served as Chief Nursing Officer for both the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant and Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton prior to that. She has a Masters Degree in Business Administration, a Bachelors of Science in Nursing, and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.
kwayradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
kwayradio.com
Radon Action Month
As part of Radon Awareness Month the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health is selling take home testing kits, according to KCRG. Radon is a natural gas that seeps through the ground and can get through cracks in houses. It can cause health issues including cancer, in fact, according to Alex Writz, the Black Hawk County Healthy Home Coordinator, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The EPA says that once levels reach 4 pCi action should be taken. Mitigation systems can be put in place to limit those levels. Black Hawk County residents can get the test kits from the county health department for $10.
Comments / 0