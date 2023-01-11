Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Colusa, western Plumas, Tehama, Butte, eastern Glenn, north central Yuba and southeastern Shasta Counties through 945 AM PST At 847 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Shasta Lake to near Maxwell. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Torrential rain with winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Torrential rain could cause road flooding. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Redding, Chico, Paradise, Oroville, Red Bluff, Corning, Orland, Willows, Maxwell, Brush Creek Rs, Palermo, Shingletown, Pulga, Palo Cedro, Mineral, Glenn, Anderson, Tehama, Thermalito and Stirling City and Interstate 5 and Highway 99. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

