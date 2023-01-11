ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPMATTERS

Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation

State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
mea.org

Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce

After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member

When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair. Barnes last week confirmed she is planning on seeking another term. “I am […] The post Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox47News

Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals

WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing

Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power in...
LANSING, MI
NBC News

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
WZZM 13

MI state lawmakers reveal legislation to repeal retirement tax, expand EITC

LANSING, Mich. — Following the swearing in of new Democratic majorities in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives on Jan. 11, Democratic leadership on Thursday announced legislation aimed at repealing the state retirement tax. The move was announced among a package of six bills revealed by the caucus...
The Flint Journal

Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats

Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

MichMash: Democrat lawmakers are looking at potential environmental policy changes

Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells MichMash host Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Does a ‘true Republican’ belong in Michigan’s GOP anymore?

The Michigan Republican Party has becoming one Scott VanSingel no longer recognizes. A Republican from Grant who served in the state House until 2022, VanSingel is by every definition a traditional conservative. He identifies as being Evangelical, is extremely against abortion, owns two businesses and has been a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

State Representative Graham Filler sworn in for third term

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Graham Filler was sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for his third term in office on the opening day of the new legislative term. Filler will continue to represent the 93rd House District, but the communities it includes have changed due to the redistricting process. The district includes portions of Clinton and Gratiot counties which Filler has represented in the past as well as portions of Montcalm, Ionia, and Saginaw counties.
MICHIGAN STATE

