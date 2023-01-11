Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers
On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican, to the Board of State Canvassers.
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
Dr. Pamela Pugh, former vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, makes history as she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as the president of the board on Tuesday.
Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member
When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair. Barnes last week confirmed she is planning on seeking another term. “I am […] The post Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Fox47News
Proposals 2 and 3 clear recount hurdles, almost no change in totals
WXMI — Final tallies for Proposals 2 and 3, which add voting rights and legal abortion access to the state’s constitution respectively, appeared poised for official passage on Wednesday, as the State Board of Canvassers rejected a handful of challenges linked to recent hand recounts of the ballot initiatives.
Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing
Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power in...
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
WZZM 13
MI state lawmakers reveal legislation to repeal retirement tax, expand EITC
LANSING, Mich. — Following the swearing in of new Democratic majorities in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives on Jan. 11, Democratic leadership on Thursday announced legislation aimed at repealing the state retirement tax. The move was announced among a package of six bills revealed by the caucus...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature opens session with calls for unity as tax cut fight emerges
Lansing — Michigan's new leaders called for bipartisanship and laid the groundwork for a fight over how to cut taxes Wednesday as they opened a legislative term with Democrats in complete power for the first time in 40 years. Across both chambers, 148 lawmakers took their oaths of office....
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Michigan presidential electors sue 2020 Trump false electors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Michiganders who cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden after the 2020 election are suing the false electors who tried to subvert the legitimate result with votes for Donald Trump. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in...
Fox17
Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
wdet.org
MichMash: Democrat lawmakers are looking at potential environmental policy changes
Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Bridge Michigan’s environmental reporter Kelly House tells MichMash host Cheyna Roth how environmental stories will affect Michiganders in 2023. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get...
Does a ‘true Republican’ belong in Michigan’s GOP anymore?
The Michigan Republican Party has becoming one Scott VanSingel no longer recognizes. A Republican from Grant who served in the state House until 2022, VanSingel is by every definition a traditional conservative. He identifies as being Evangelical, is extremely against abortion, owns two businesses and has been a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.
WILX-TV
State Representative Graham Filler sworn in for third term
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Graham Filler was sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for his third term in office on the opening day of the new legislative term. Filler will continue to represent the 93rd House District, but the communities it includes have changed due to the redistricting process. The district includes portions of Clinton and Gratiot counties which Filler has represented in the past as well as portions of Montcalm, Ionia, and Saginaw counties.
