Normal paper/cardboard recycling operations resume in Hays
Please be advised that normal recycling operations have resumed, and all paper/cardboard recycling goods collected by the Solid Waste Division are once again being recycled at the city’s recycling facility. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused but appreciate everyone’s patience during the downtime. City...
WaKeeney schedules full-scale active shooting training
The WaKeeney Police Department will conduct a full-scale active shooter training on Monday. There will be a number of law enforcement from local police, sheriff's office, Kansas Highway Patrol and K Department of Wildlife and Parks participating in the the exercise. There will also be a number of fire trucks and firefighters from the city and rural fire departments and also EMTs participating.
Unseasonably warm weekend — with winter front right behind
Get the grills out — but have your snow shovels ready. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting high temperatures near 60 on Saturday and Sunday — 10 to 20 degrees above the average high for mid-January. Saturday will bring gusty south winds, which are expected...
WIBW
13 attempt to run from SUV crash near SW Kansas town, 8 remain at large
GARFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people remain at large after 13 attempted to run following an SUV crash near a southwestern Kansas town. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, to report that residents should lock their doors and vehicles as 8 subjects remained at large in the area.
Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned
LARNED — Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 1-7
The Hays Police Department responded to 56 calls from Jan. 1-7, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
New Ellis Co. commissioners take part in first meeting
The two newest members of the Ellis County Commission took their seats on the commission this week. Commissioners Michael Berges and Nathan Leiker each won contested races in the Republican primaries in August then ran unopposed for their respective seats in the November general election. They were sworn in before...
NWS: Rain, snow mix likely to begin late Wednesday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood of precipitation in northwest Kansas. There is a 20 percent chance of rain in the Hays area after 4 p.m. Wednesday, increasing to 60 percent and turning to snow into the evening. Less than a half an inch of...
thelittleapplelife.com
Professor's in Hays, KS
Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
Cold front brings just trace moisture; weekend warmup on the way
Wednesday's predicted precipitation did not produce much moisture in the Hays area. The K-State Ag Research Center in Hays reported just 0.04 inches of rain and trace snowfall overnight. The cold front, however, will stick around through Friday, with overnight lows Thursday dropping to the mid-teens. The high Friday is...
KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remains in the substantial category, the KDHE reported, while Russell, Trego and Rush counties...
Volunteers renovate Natoma American Legion Hall
NATOMA — Dedication, determination and faithful perseverance in restoring the Natoma American Legion Hall are hallmarks of the American spirit. Leading the restoration work in the Kansas Heartland were the American Legion Post 109, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109, and Sons of the American Legion. A dedicated team of...
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
Plainville cattle sale to support Kansas FFA members, chapters
PLAINVILLE — In conjunction with the Kansas FFA Foundation, Heartland Regional Stockyards Inc. will hold an inaugural FFA Special Sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the sale facility in Plainville. The auction will feature a weigh-up sale beginning at 10 a.m. and feeder calf and yearling calf sale at...
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Garden City
The Hays High Indians host Garden City Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
Taste of Hays returns benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters
Small plates will make a big difference this weekend during the annual Taste of Hays dinner event. At 4 p.m. Jan. 15, area residents will gather in the in Memorial Union Ballroom on the Fort Hays State University campus to enjoy samplings from various Ellis County restaurants and vendors. While...
🎙 Post Podcast: USD 489 Early Childhood Connections continues helping educate Hays pre-K children
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Early Childhood Connections director Donna Hudson-Hamilton shares updates from the program.
Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City
Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education
ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
