Owosso, MI

US 103.1

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

4 Most Famous Prison Escapes From Michigan State Prison

Here are the four most famous prison escapes from Michigan State Prison located in Jackson. Michigan State Prison is also known as Jackson State Prison. The prison opened in 1839 holding both men and women prisoners up until 1852 when it became a male-only prison. In 1924, a new bigger prison was built property that would hold over 5,000 inmates and would be much harder to escape. The prison didn't change again until 1988 when it was divided into four distinct prisons.
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
BAY CITY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

