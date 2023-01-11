01/10/2023 Featured Fugitive: Patrick “Petey” Pence. On December 27, 2022, Pence failed to appear in court to begin serving a sentence on a felony case for which he has already been found guilty. He is charged in that case with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $1000,000 (10% cash) for this and a separate case.

