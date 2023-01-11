Read full article on original website
KBUR
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
KBUR
Burlington Police Department receives grant to honor fallen Burlington Police Officers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is a step closer to creating a memorial to honor fallen police officers. According to a news release, On January 6th, 2023, the department was notified they were receiving a $1,000 grant from the Officer Down Memorial Page to construct a memorial to fallen Burlington Police officers.
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
KBUR
Burlington to receive $1 Million grant to rehab homes
Des Moines, IA- The City of Burlington will receive a $1 Million grant for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental properties, according to an announcement from Governor Reynolds. The office of Governor Reynolds announced Thursday, January 12th, a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of...
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. 58-year-old John Charles Arthur was arrested Saturday, January 7th, 2023 in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison on a warrant issued by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force. Arthur is charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine.
Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
KBUR
Juvenile arrested in Henderson County for Burglary, Damage to Property
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a male juvenile for Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. According to a news release, at about 3:56 PM Monday, January 9th, the Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a call of a residential burglary in process in Stronghurst.
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 11, 2023
Taylor Hiland, 28, and Shade Livengood, 27, both of Quincy for retail theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA 122. Anthony W Thompson, 63, 1010 Diana Dr, Apt E39, Domsetic Battery at 2600 block of N 12th St. Lodged 109/107. Brandon L Davis (29) 625 Washington for Speeding at 40th & Broadway...
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
KBUR
Burlington City Hall Closing: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has announced that the City Council’s Monday, January 16th meeting has been rescheduled in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City Council will hold its meeting on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:30 PM so that the City Council and the public may attend Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Nursing Home Facing Federal Sanctions For Resident Death
Arbor Court, a nursing and rehabilitation center in Mt. Pleasant, is facing federal sanctions following the December 12 death of one of its residents. The female resident reportedly bled to death, just two weeks after moving into the facility. An investigation by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals revealed that the resident was receiving a blood-thinning medication and an antibiotic, which, when combined, has the potential to increase the risk of internal bleeding.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Crimestoppers seeking help to locate fugitive
01/10/2023 Featured Fugitive: Patrick “Petey” Pence. On December 27, 2022, Pence failed to appear in court to begin serving a sentence on a felony case for which he has already been found guilty. He is charged in that case with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He has an outstanding warrant in the amount of $1000,000 (10% cash) for this and a separate case.
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
KBUR
Aldo Leopold Staff member hospitalized after allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Aldo Leopold Intermediate School in Burlington was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Aldo Leopold at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 2-6, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Bernice Joan Post and Melvin D. Post Trust of Golden...
