Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Channel 6000
Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
Channel 6000
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
Channel 6000
German village clearance continues, Thunberg visits site
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — German police on Friday continued the clearance of a village that is due to be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel. Ahead of a demonstration to be held...
Channel 6000
Czech ex-PM Babis favorite in presidential vote’s 1st round
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis leads a field of eight candidates hoping to succeed Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post of the Czech president. Babis, a former prime minister, was recently acquitted in a fraud trial, boosting his chances of winning in the first...
Channel 6000
US spies lag rivals in seizing on data hiding in plain sight
WASHINGTON (AP) — As alarms began to go off globally about a novel coronavirus spreading in China, officials in Washington turned to the intelligence agencies for insights about the threat the virus posed to America. But the most useful early warnings came not from spies or intercepts, according to...
Comments / 0