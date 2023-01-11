ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
German village clearance continues, Thunberg visits site

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — German police on Friday continued the clearance of a village that is due to be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel. Ahead of a demonstration to be held...
Czech ex-PM Babis favorite in presidential vote’s 1st round

PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis leads a field of eight candidates hoping to succeed Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post of the Czech president. Babis, a former prime minister, was recently acquitted in a fraud trial, boosting his chances of winning in the first...
US spies lag rivals in seizing on data hiding in plain sight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As alarms began to go off globally about a novel coronavirus spreading in China, officials in Washington turned to the intelligence agencies for insights about the threat the virus posed to America. But the most useful early warnings came not from spies or intercepts, according to...
