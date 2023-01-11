Read full article on original website
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
cbs17
NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
cbs17
WATCH: Triangle sees snow Saturday morning, mostly light flurries
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let it snow!. ‘Snow’ doubt about it — parts of the Triangle saw some snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. CBS 17’s weather team said most areas experienced tiny flakes and light flurries. They said there is not a big...
cbs17
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
cbs17
City of Durham takes almost 3 hours to contain 8,550-gallon sewer spill
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham water officials contained a sewer spill on Friday afternoon. On Friday morning, Durham Department Water Management staff were notified of a manhole overflowing at 9:49 a.m. at 1900 Birmingham Avenue, near North Duke Street. Officials said about 8,550 gallons of untreated wastewater went into...
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
cbs17
Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
cbs17
6 adults, 1 child displaced after 6 apartment units damaged in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Fayetteville apartment units were damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports. The damage has displaced six adults and a child. The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road at...
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Selma home under renovation engulfed in flames
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department. The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.
cbs17
Raleigh police patrol vehicle hit in crash, officer taken to hospital, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a crash late Friday night. At about 11:09 p.m., the police department said one of their officers was responding to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush St. While the officer...
Driver loses control of car, crashes into power pole in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A driver blames rain and wet roads overnight for a Friday morning crash that brought down power lines in Durham. The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Clayton Road, close to Southern High School. The car crashed into a power pole, according to police officers....
WRAL
cbs17
‘Making a lot of people angry’: Mini-fridges banned, space-heater restrictions coming to Durham classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools are putting in new safety standards to fit existing fire codes, but that means unplugging many things teachers have grown accustomed to. Elementary school teacher Michael Richwalder said small things like space heaters, microwaves and mini-fridges may seem small, but make all...
cbs17
State offers $25,000 reward for info about fatal stabbing of Apex man in Atlantic Beach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the fatal stabbing of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Randall Joseph Miller nearly five months ago.
cbs17
Vape pen battery thrown out window ignites brush fire along I-40 in Cary, fire officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The source of an accidental brush fire that slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoking battery from a vape pen, according to the Cary Fire Department. Cary fire, along with crews from Western Wake Fire and Swift Creek, responded...
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WRAL
Foodie News: Cary's Bond Brothers opening new taproom in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford’s Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham’s Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.
