ASU Guest Photography Exhibit
Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit by. Tyler-based photographer Robert Langham, winner of the. 2022 Guggenheim Fellowship in Photography, starting. Tuesday (1/17) in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building. Titled “10 Texas Tornados,” the exhibit will be on display. for free public viewing on weekdays from...
Grants Were Awarded by the San Angelo Health Foundation
The San Angelo Health Foundation has awarded 234 thousand. dollars to 15 area nonprofits. The grants encompass public safety,. philanthropy, and community impact. The Lake Ivie Volunteer. Fire Department was awarded 55 thousand dollars towards the. purchase of a new Water Tanker. The San Angelo Area Foundation. was awarded a...
Film Fest Winner to Film in San Angelo
A winner at the third annual San Angelo Revolution Film. Festival last fall, Cedric Thomas Smith is now in pre-production. in San Angelo for a short film tentatively titled “Losing Lalo”. The film explores family and combat brothers grieving over the. loss of a veteran due to mental...
City Election Filing Period Begins this Month
A City of San Angelo election will be held on May 6th to fill. single-member City Council districts 1, 3, and 5 with elected. officials who will serve four-year terms. Candidates may file. beginning January 18th through February 17th. Candidate packets. are available online at “cosatx.us/elections” and at City Hall....
ASU SBDC Training Set
The ASU Small Business Development Center is hosting the. in-person event “How to Write Your Business Plan: Focus on. the Narrative” on Tuesday, January 24th from 3 to 5 PM at no cost. Attendees will learn how to write a business plan. The seminar is. part one of...
Police Investigate Aggravated Assault
A 40-year-old woman was charged by San Angelo Police with. Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon after police say she. hit a 42-year-old man with her vehicle when the victim was up. against a fence at a local establishment. The incident occurred. last Sunday night at Giz and Hums on...
