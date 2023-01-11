No one wins Mega Millions jackpot; Friday drawing worth $1.35 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The first Mega Millions jackpot of the year will grow larger by the game’s next drawing Friday as no one matched the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball Tuesday.

Mega Millions estimates Friday’s jackpot will be worth $1.35 billion, with a one-time cash option of $707.9 million. Tuesday’s jackpot was worth an estimated $1.1 billion, with a $568.7 million cash option.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday are 07, 13, 14, 15, and 18 , with the Mega Ball 09 .

According to the Mega Millions website, 16 tickets — including two sold in Ohio — matched the five winning numbers, but missed the Mega Ball, making those tickets worth $1 million. Three of those tickets matched the Megaplier, making them worth $3 million each.

Before Tuesday’s drawing, one retailer said the large jackpot drove ticket sales at his store.

“If it’s $20 million, $50 million, they say, ‘Ahh, nah, I don’t worry about it,’ but when it is that amount, people are excited,” said Ziyad Barsh, owner of Sunoco gas station on North High Street and East Hudson Street in Columbus.

In order to win the jackpot, a winning ticket must match all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball number.

In total, more than 6.1 million prizes worth at least $2 were won in Tuesday’s drawing.

Over the past four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1 billion dollars four separate times. Each time, Barsh said he sees hundreds of new customers inside his store.

Friday’s estimated jackpot pushes it to second on the list of top prizes in the game’s history, but not by much: a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in July 2022.

$1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018

$1.35 billion (estimate): Jan. 13, 2023

$1.337 billion: July 29, 2022

$1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021

Mega Millions winners can choose to receive their prize over 29 annual payments or, as the majority of players selected, one lump-sum payment of a lesser amount.

Friday’s jackpot could be the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize in history. Two of the top five jackpots were won in 2022.

$2.04 billion, Powerball: Nov. 7, 2022

$1.586 billion, Powerball: Jan. 13, 2016

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions: Oct. 23, 2018

$1.35 billion (estimate), Mega Millions: drawing Jan. 13, 2023

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions: July 29, 2022

Mega Millions requires winners to match five numbers between 1-70 (the white balls) and one number between 1-25 (gold Mega Ball) in order to win the jackpot. Odds of matching all those numbers is 1 in 302,575,530. Your odds improve a bit to match the five white balls and win $1 million – 1 in 12,607,306.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with a Megaplier option costing an extra $1. The Megaplier applies to all prizes except the grand prize.

