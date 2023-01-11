Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12, 2023. Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO